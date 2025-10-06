What does the red string mean? BTS' Taehyung's "shy" reaction to reporter's question on his airport departure to Celine show goes viral

BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, departed from Incheon International Airport on October 4, 2025, en route to Paris for Fashion Week. As Celine’s global ambassador, he attended the brand’s Été 2026 Show on October 5, 2025.During his airport appearance, a reporter noticed that Taehyung was wearing a red thread around his neck, similar in appearance to the Indian Kalava. When asked if the red string was the highlight of his outfit, the singer lightly touched it and smiled, replying only, &quot;oh this?&quot; without elaborating further.The wearing of a thin scarlet or crimson string as a talisman is a widespread practice with deep roots in various cultures globally, each meaning different significances. In Jewish tradition, it is worn as a talisman to ward off misfortune and protect against the &quot;evil eye.&quot; In Hindu culture, it is believed to provide divine protection, attract positive energy, and symbolize strength and courage, particularly when worn during sacred rituals.Other traditions also attribute significance to the red thread. In Bulgaria, the &quot;Martenitsa&quot; is worn to welcome spring, while in Kabbalistic practice, the red string serves as protection against negative energy. In Buddhism, a red cord often called a protection cord is typically given by a lama during a blessing ceremony and worn around the neck. It is believed to shield the wearer from negative energies while bringing good fortune and fostering compassion.In modern spiritual and esoteric practices, red threads are commonly regarded as amulets for protection, intended to ward off the evil eye or serve as lucky charms. These threads are sometimes adorned with beads or small symbols such as the Hamsa hand, an evil eye, or a heart, adding layers of meaning.In East Asian cultures, including Chinese amd Korean, the red string is associated with destiny. The “red thread of fate” concept suggests that those connected by this invisible string are destined to meet, often representing a destined romantic partner or “one true love.” In Korea, red strings are also commonly worn as protective charms, believed to shield the wearer from negative energies and bad spirits while bringing good fortune. However, not everyone wears a red string for spiritual purposes; many choose it simply as a piece of minimalist jewelry. In fashion, the color red is widely associated with energy, passion, and confidence, making it a bold and meaningful accessory even without a spiritual connection.Taehyung’s subtle response at the airport offering no explicit explanation, left the interpretation of the red string's significance open to speculation among his fans. They took to social media to share their theories and speculation about the accessory. One fan commented,&quot;Oh is that red string on his neck? in sk it's really popular, that shows you believe in destined love. it is said that two people who are destined to meet or love each other are tied together by an invisible red thread. we saw taehyung wearing red string multiple times&quot;cheri⁷ hyyh pt. 3 @agustdxftmLINKoh is that red string on his neck? in sk it’s really popular, that shows you believe in destined love. it is said that two people who are destined to meet or love each other are tied together by an invisible red thread. we saw taehyung wearing red string multiple times ❤️Many fans believes the red string is more than just a fashion statement and carries deeper symbolic meaning. Besides this necklace, Taehyung is also often seen wearing a red string around his wrist.The fans reflected on Taehyung's personality, beliefs, and perhaps even his sense of destiny expressing their thoughts. Many focused on its cultural symbolism, noting the meanings traditionally associated with red threads in East Asian culture.𝑷𝒂𝒎𝒆.𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒉𝒂𝒆⚘𝑨𝒑𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒑𝒐 🇨🇱 @Borahae_tk_LINKCoincidences never exist when it comes to Kim Taehyung. That red thread around his neck undoubtedly has a purpose. Meanwhile, I can’t help but remember that the red thread symbolizes the union of two souls destined to meet and share a special bond throughout their lives, nomusicfan @musicfan_joyLINKI think he is so into symbols and its meanings. The red thread is not without meaning for sure. He has told us he needs fire and that could be a little red piece he adds for good luck. But also red string of fate is another possibilityMint Yoongi 🥢 @PeachesMintyLINKThe reporter asked Tae if the red string on his neck is the main point of his outfit ? Look at his smile, he was so happy that it was noticed. He really likes to keep his Red/fire with him all the time in some way or the other 😭While some fans highlighted Taehyung's personal style and symbolic intent behind the red thread, others focused on its cultural aspects of protection. They connected the accessory to his personal well-being, and the broader meanings of destiny, luck, and love.luna⁷ ⚢ @taeramisu7LINKfor protection from evil god knows he'll need itMrsthv @ManishaMrskimvLINKIt keeps the evil things away from himStigma 𐤀 @Stigma9795LINKDestiny, Luck, Love. That's East Asian culture.Taehyung stuns at Celine’s Été 2026 Show in paris after chic airport lookBTS member Taehyung made his debut appearance at Celine’s Été 2026 Show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5. Before the event, he was seen at Incheon International Airport in a relaxed travel outfit. The ensemble had a white oversized checkered shirt, a loose black tie, and baggy blue denim jeans.He accessorized with layered gold chains and carried a brown Celine bag. Taehyung greeted fans with waves and smiles, engaged warmly with reporters, and posed for photographers as he moved through the airport with his entourage.At the show, Taehyung opted for a brown knee-length coat paired with matching trousers, a crisp white shirt, a leopard-print tie, and black leather boots. His appearance at the event quickly captured attention online, generating over 2 million mentions on X and sparking widespread discussion among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.