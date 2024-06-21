When is BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ concert film releasing in cinemas? Tickets & all you need to know 

On June 20, BLACKPINK announced BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas, a concert film celebrating 8 years of the girl band. Screenings start on July 31 but will have limited screenings. The movie directed by Yoondong Oh and Geun Min will trace the World tour of the girl group's sophomore album, Born Pink, which made the records on charts and was an all-time fan favorite.

Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPlex present the concert film, which has a duration of 92 minutes. The movie will celebrate a tour that reached 1.8 million fans.

When and how to get tickets for the concert film, BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink]

110+ countries will premiere the film on July 31. While the tickets go on sale worldwide from June 27 at 11 a.m. ET, South Korean fans can get tickets from July 17. Fans can attend screenings in ScreenX, 4DX, and even ULTRA 4DX special formats for a more enhanced experience.

Born Pink was the 2nd studio album released on September 16, 2022, with tracks that combined EDM, hip hop, pop, and rock. The album debuted at the top of Billboard Global 200.

The tour itself began on October 15 of the same year in Seoul, South Korea, and had 66 concerts in 22 countries. The concert contains group to solo performances by Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo and choreographed dance sequences along with all their hits. They start with songs like How You Like That, Pretty Savage, and Whistle and finish with As if It's Your Last and a last goodbye to the fans.

What to expect from BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink]

The movie will give the audience glimpses of the concert from multiple while putting most of the focus on Seoul’s Gocheok Dome concert, which marked the end of the tour.

Along with the 'Hanok' set, which is inspired by a traditional Korean house look, to the enormous swarm of excited fans, the film will cover all of it. It will also include footage of exclusive versions of some of their hits specially crafted for the concert.

Mark Allenby, the CEO of Trafalgar, is happy to bring the film to the audiences. In a statement, he said,

“Since their debut, we have witnessed BLACKPINK’s exponential rise to become one of the biggest names in music with a massive global appeal. Cinemas are the perfect venue to harness the power of their dedicated fanbase, and we look forward to welcoming BLINKs from around the world to enjoy this unmissable theatrical event starting July 31.”

The group is currently working on their next album slated for release in 2025. After canceling their solo agreements with YG Entertainment, they are continuing with the agency for only the group contracts.