When did Seo Kang-joon make his acting debut? 5 unknown facts and his comeback role in Undercover High School explored

Seo Kang-joon made his acting debut in an SBS drama, The Suspicious Housekeeper, in a supporting role and has continued to pursue the craft, appearing as a lead in dramas such as Cheese in the Trap, Entourage, Are You Human?, The Third Charm, Watcher, When The Weather Is Fine, and Grid.

His latest ongoing kdrama, Undercover High School, was released on February 21. He plays the role of Jeong Hae-seong, an undercover agent in the drama, which also stars Jin Ki-joo and Kim Shin-rok. The 12-episode drama, which airs every Friday and Saturday, is available to stream on Viu and Kocowa.

Five lesser known facts about Seo Kang-joon

While many know him for his standout roles in dramas like Cheese in the Trap and Are You Human?, there are still fascinating facts about him that remain under the radar. Here are five lesser-known things about the multi-faceted actor.

1) His Birth Name and the Meaning Behind His Stage Name

Born on October 12, 1993, Seo Kang-joon’s real name is Lee Seung-hwan. Despite many fans assuming he debuted under his birth name, he adopted the stage name Seo Kang-joon, which was given to him by Fantagio’s former vice president.

The name originates from a belief that an actor taking the name of a successful manager—in this case, Ha Jung-woo’s manager—would find success.

2) He was the Leader of an Acting Group

Before making a name for himself as a solo actor, Seo Kang-joon was part of the actor group 5urprise. Formed in 2013 under Fantagio, the group included fellow actors Yoo Il, Gong Myung, Kang Tae-oh, and Lee Tae-hwan. While 5urprise disbanded in 2020 after the members chose not to renew their contracts, each has continued to carve out a successful acting career.

3) His Passion for Acting

Seo Kang-joon shared that his dedication to acting is driven by his inferiority complex in an interview with GQ Korea on December 3, 2021. The actor explained that when he watches performances by actors he admires, he experiences a mix of emotions, including jealousy. This, in turn, pushes him to work even harder, as he finds himself questioning why he cannot act at their level despite his efforts. He said:

“I think it’s my inferiority complex. When I watch the projects of actors I like and respect, I am overwhelmed with emotions mixed with jealousy."

He also mentioned that aside from acting, very little triggers his inferiority complex. Describing himself as single-minded, Seo Kang-joon stated that he has little interest in things outside his passion for acting. He added that he does not desire much beyond his craft and tends to be indifferent to most things. Rather than calculating his actions, he follows his instincts and simply goes with the flow.

4) He Studied Abroad and holds a Performing Arts Degree

Education has always been important to Seo Kang-joon. During his high school years, he studied in Malaysia for over a year before returning to South Korea to complete his studies. Even after launching his acting career, he pursued higher education, earning an associate degree in Performing Arts from Dong Seoul University.

5) A Man of Many Talents, Including Music and Sports

The actor started playing the piano at the age of eight, a skill that later helped him portray a genius pianist in Cheese in the Trap. Additionally, he enjoys singing, showcasing yet another artistic side to his abilities.

Beyond music, he is also passionate about sports. His other hobbies include horseback riding, tennis, and golf.

Seo Kang-joon in Undercover High School

Undercover High School revolves around Jeong Hae-seong, a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who faces demotion following a critical incident during an operation. However, he is soon assigned a covert mission to locate the missing gold bars of Emperor Gojong. To complete his task, Hae-seong conceals his identity and infiltrates Byeongmun High School as a student.

There, he crosses paths with Oh Su-a, his homeroom teacher, who is deeply committed to her students. As she gets to know Hae-seong, Su-a begins to notice an uncanny resemblance between him and her first love from childhood—the one who left her with painful memories and a broken heart. Seo Kang-joon plays the role of Jung Hae-seong, while Jin Ki-joo portrays Oh Su-a.

The next episode of Undercover High School will be released on March 7.

