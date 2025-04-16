When will 'Ang Mutya ng Section E' finale air? Makers announce postponement amid high anticipation

On April 12, 2025, Viva One issued a statement confirming a shift in schedule for the final episode of Ang Mutya ng Section E. The last chapter, episode 16, was originally expected this week on April 18.

However, it is now set to stream on April 25, 2025 in the Philippines at 4 pm (UTC). Producers postponed the finale in observance of Holy Week, choosing to end the series on a more symbolic date. Therefore, no episode will air this week.

"Please be reminded that the final episode of #AngMutyaNgSectionE will be released on April 25, 2025 to commemorate the sacredness of Holy Week Season Take time to reflect, spread peace, and inspire love throughout the observance of the Lenten Season and Holy Week, Klasmeyts!," the Instagram post reads.

Ang Mutya ng Section E (also known as The Jewel of Section E) is a Philippine coming-of-age teen romantic comedy that debuted on Viva One on January 3, 2025. It draws inspiration from the popular Wattpad trilogy Mutya ng Section E by Filipino author Lara Flores, who goes by the pen name Eatmore2behappy.

The story features Ashtine Olviga as Jasper Jean Mariano, nicknamed Jay-Jay, a new student at Higher Value International School. She is unexpectedly placed in Section E, known as the rowdiest and least disciplined class on campus.

Her entry is met with resistance, especially from the group’s head, Mark Keifer Watson (played by Andres Muhlach), who leads efforts to push her out. However, Jay-Jay stands her ground, refusing to leave without a fight.

Ang Mutya ng Section E episode 15 explained

Ang Mutya ng Section E's episode 15, titled The Choice, features Jay-Jay weighing a surprise proposal from Yuri Hanamichi (played by Rabin Angeles). Her aunt’s remark about the gesture deepens her inner conflict. Later, she finds a note in Keifer’s locker about his former partner, Ella (Heart Ryan), which stirs jealousy.

At the school’s Christmas event, Yuri makes a public declaration of love, prompting tension with Keifer. Jay-Jay, after reflection, chooses to remain in Section E, turning down her father’s request and strengthening her connection with her peers.

As the conclusion nears, viewers await clarity on Jay-Jay’s final decision and how her relationships will unfold in the closing episode. Viewers anticipate a romantic twist between Jay Jay and Keifer, dubbed “JayFer.”

Online chatter surges with predictions, speculating whether Keifer will halt Jay Jay’s engagement and express his feelings in the upcoming series finale.

Ang Mutya ng Section E has a total of 16 episodes, with fresh releases every Friday via the Viva One platform. It can also be streamed through Dailymotion. English subtitles are provided for global viewers.

