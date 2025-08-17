When will Ang Mutya ng Section E season 2 release? New cast, expected plot, & all you need to know as Andres Muhlach & Austin Olviga unveil teaser

Ang Mutya ng Section E is set to return for season 2. On August 15, 2025, Viva TV (the official streamer behind the show) unveiled a teaser offering a glimpse at the new cast. This followed the renewal confirmation on May 1, 2025, during a fan meet at the New Frontier Theatre in Quezon City. The teen drama first premiered on Viva One in January 2025 and quickly gained a dedicated following.
At the Vivarkada Fancon held on August 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, lead actor Andres Muhlach confirmed that the series' second season will premiere on November 21, 2025, on Viva One.
Adapted from Lara Flores’ Wattpad trilogy, the story follows Jay-Jay (Olviga), who joins Higher International Value School hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she lands in the rowdiest class and crosses paths with Keifer (Muhlach) and Yuri (Rabin Angeles), forming a complicated love triangle amid school drama. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Filipino show.
Plot of Ang Mutya ng Section E season 2
Production of Ang Mutya ng Section E season 2 is underway, with director Theodore Boborol revealing that the script for episode seven is already in progress. Fans are eagerly anticipating the “AshDres” chemistry between Ashtine Olviga and Andres Muhlach, who play Jay-Jay and Keifer, and have dubbed their characters’ ship “JayFer.”
The teaser warns: “The Ghost of the past will haunt the present,” hinting that buried secrets will drive the plot. Season 2 adapts Lara Flores’ second book, The Dark Side, and promises deeper emotional arcs and intense storylines. The Jay-Jay, Keifer, and Yuri love triangle grows more complicated.
In the first season, Jay-Jay became engaged to Yuri due to family pressure, but her feelings for Keifer never faded. JayFer even sealed their love with a kiss. In the upcoming season, Jay-Jay must face the consequences of breaking off her engagement and navigate the challenges that follow.
Jay-Jay also confronts her past trauma, while Keifer grapples with family problems, particularly with his father, Kaizer. Due to this, Jay-Jay struggles to trust those around her while handling her role in Section E. Moreover, the arrival of Sato and his gang intensifies the stakes, introducing new threats for the main characters.
New cast of Ang Mutya ng Section E season 2
The original trio, Ashtine Olviga as Jay-Jay, Andres Muhlach as Keifer, and Rabin Angeles as Yuri, return to anchor Ang Mutya ng Section E season 2, joined by several new cast members:
- Joko Diaz as Kaizer Watson, Keifer’s cold father
- Nathalie Hart as Serina Watson, Keifer’s mother
- Billy Villeta as Dylan Hitman, a professional assassin crossing paths with Jay-Jay in a high-tension scenario
- Austin Dizon as Jason, Ram’s brother
- Alamat's Taneo as Ryosuke Sato, who aims to take down Yuri, Keifer, and their allies
- Rhen Escaño appears as Honey Bee Ryder, Keifer’s confident secretary
- Jeffrey Hidalgo as Andy Estrada, Jay-Jay's mom's fiancé
Season 2 of Ang Mutya ng Section E is expected to stream on Viva One. International fans can watch subtitled episodes on platforms like Dailymotion and Bilibili. For those looking to catch up, season 1 is also available for rewatch on Viva One.