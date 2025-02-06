When will Our Chocolate Moments release? Air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know about So Ju-yeon and Choi Won-young starrer

So Joo-yeon and Choi Won-young have been confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Our Chocolate Moments (written by Jo Hee-sook, directed by Jung Ji-young), according to SBS on February 3. Our Chocolate Moments is a two-part special, set to air on February 11 at 11:20 p.m. KST and February 12 at 11 p.m. KST.

The series follows three employees at a chocolate company—Seol-gi, Hyun-nam, and Soon-tae—as they cross paths with Hong Sa-jang, the enigmatic owner of a watch shop that also sells handmade chocolates. Joining So Joo-yeon and Choi Won-young are Gong Sung-ha and Song Ji-ho.

Our Chocolate Moments: Plot and cast

Our Chocolate Moments follows Seul-gi, Hyun-nam, and Sun-tae, employees at a chocolate company, along with Hong as they navigate conflicts and find reconciliation. The drama explores the universal experience of loneliness and the power of human connections.

So Joo-yeon, known for her performances in Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim and Graduation, takes on the role of Joo Seol-gi, a passionate and optimistic worker determined to perfect the Valentine's Day chocolates despite numerous challenges.

Choi Won-young, recognized for his versatile performances in Happy Country and Fabricated Family, portrays Hong Sa-jang, the owner of Hong Geum-dang, a watch shop, who battles his own inner solitude.

Additionally, Gong Sung-ha, who impressed audiences in Doctor Slump and Those Through the Darkness, plays Kim Hyun-nam in Our Chocolate Moments, a character deeply committed to his principles about chocolate.

Song Ji-ho, who gained attention for his portrayal of a king in Lovely Runner, takes on the role of Jeon Soon-tae, an OOTD influencer managing the account "Sweet Jeremy," while working at a chocolate company. Their intertwined stories unfold as the drama progresses.

More about the cast

So Joo-yeon, a model represented by LSAC Model, made her acting debut in the film The Whispering and appeared in the television series Not Alright, But It's Alright. She later took on leading roles in My Healing Love and I Hate Going To Work, and was also cast in Wild Guys.

In 2020, So portrayed Yoon Ah-reum in Dr. Romantic 2, where she acted alongside stars like Han Suk-kyu, Lee Sung-kyung, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Kim Min-jae.

Choi Won-young began his acting career with the 2002 film Sex Is Zero. He is best known for his performances in dramas such as While You Were Sleeping, A Hundred Year Legacy, Sky Castle, Doctor Prisoner, Hwarang: The Beginning, and Mad Dog. Additionally, he starred in the indie crime thriller Your Time Is Up, which premiered at the 2012 Busan International Film Festival.

Gong Sung-ha has appeared in various television dramas, taking on both guest and supporting roles. In 2023, she played Ik Joong in The Kidnapping Day. Prior to that, she portrayed Kim Min-seon, Sae-ha’s mother, in Grid and had a guest role as Ji Ae in One the Woman. She also appeared as a nun in L.U.C.A.: The Beginning and played Oh Hyun-jung, a broadcasting station employee, in Cheat On Me, If You Can.

Song Ji-ho appeared as Shin Jong-sik in Soul Mechanic in 2020. The following year, he made guest appearances as a radio show host in You Are My Spring. In 2022, he played Kim Gun-woo in Never Give Up, and in 2023, he portrayed Seo Jung-min in Doctor Cha.

Our Chocolate Moments is scheduled to be released on February 11.

