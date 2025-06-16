"Where are the abs?" – Fans divided as BTS j-hope's viral shirtless moment at HOPE ON THE STAGE finale sparks backlash 

BTS’ j-hope concluded the final evening of his HOPE ON THE STAGE series in South Korea on June 14, 2025. All seven BTS members made a rare full-group appearance, showing up for the first night, and thus making headlines.

On the second day, Hobi pulled his jacket during a live set, displaying his abs and upper body. The moment quickly spread across social media. Some users claimed his abs were contoured with makeup, referring to scenes from his teaser for Killin’ It Girl (feat. Glorilla).

Fans responded by posting clips and zoom-ins from various angles. They pointed out consistency in his look and challenged the editing accusations.

"Where are the abs? i’m very disappointed," an X user commented.

m SAW SKZ @organicskendall LINK where are the abs? i’m very disappointed

Others joked that his abs seemed to "disappear" in certain clips.

"You can tell they overcontoured and photoshopped the hell out of his "abs" here im deadhsjs," a fan remarked.

"And suddenly the abs have disappeared......," a use mentioned.

"Someone tell him he doesn't look hot 😭😭," a person shared.

Multiple fan accounts shared footage to defend him against the claims.

"Every time an army says something about your favs it's never unprovocked, for years you've been saying the worst things about these guys for no reason and then you want to be fake moralists who care about misogyny and racism when you are the real problem, don’t make me laugh🤡," a netizen said.

"Guys go to school plss....like atleast learn how shadows and light works, it is not that hard and also learn about how human skin and muscles stretches and shrinks during movement specially heavy movement like dancing, jumping etc...It is not that hard trust me...," a viewer noted.

"They promoting the irrelevant kpop flops in qrts using ur name, oh hoseok happy father's day and congratulations on your 2 day sold out stadium concert in korea 🫶 the unknown khias can't relate, mass likes of hate twts really mean no sht outside this app," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope brings curtain down on solo world tour

BTS’ j-hope concluded his debut individual global concert series, HOPE ON THE STAGE, on June 14, 2025. The closing performance occurred at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in South Korea.

The journey kicked off in Seoul on February 28 this year. It traveled through key metropolitan areas across North America and Asia. The ending included a two-night special on the June 13 and 14.

The first show also marked BTS’ 12-year debut anniversary, and even Jin and Jungkook made surprise appearances that night. On the last day, the Chicken Noodle Soup singer gave a farewell message to the crowd. That moment marked the official tour closure.

This was his first solo concert series after military duty. He performed tracks from his own catalog, with choreographed sets. The shows highlighted the 31-year-old's solo identity outside of BTS.

Currently, following j-hope’s individual journey, having formally concluded, global attention is focused on BTS’ complete lineup reunion.

