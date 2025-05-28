Where to stream Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025 online? Lineup, nominations, & all you need to know

The second edition of the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) presented by ZOZOTOWN will take place this month in Japan. The award show will be held on May 28 and 29 at the K-Arena Yokohama in Yokohama. This award function is a joint organization venture by South Korean media outlets Newsen and @Style Magazine.

This year's award show will honor artists who have released new music, new dramas, movies and more across platforms between March 1, 2024, and February 28, 2025.

Who are the hosts and nominees for this year's Asia Star Entertainer Awards?

The two-day Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025 will see two different pairs of hosts on each day. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon and IVE’s Rei will be hosting on May 28 whereas Monsta X's Hyungwon, THE BOYZ's Younghoon and Lovely Runner star Kim Hye-yoon will take over the hosting duties on May 29. Hyungwon, who was recently discharged from his military duties, will be taking over as a host for the first time ever in an award ceremony.

In addition to these hosts, Kim Hye-yoon's Lovely Runner co-star Byeon Woo-seok will be presenting the Grand Prize award with her. Actors Jang Gun-seok and Choo Young-woo and singer Jo Yu-ri will also be seen as one of the presenters on day one and day two, respecitvely.

A detailed list of nominees for each award category has been disclosed on the award show's official Instagram account. There are 10 nominees for each category, including groups like TXT, Enhypen, Seventeen, IVE, Dreamcatcher, Illit, and actors like Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Chae Soo-bin, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, among others.

When and where to watch the award show?

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025 will be broadcast live and for free directly from Japan. Domestic viewers in Japan can tune in to channels like TBS Channel and EBEMA. International users can sign up on the Dalda official website. Naver Chzzk and Naver TV are reported to stream the event in South Korea.

The red carpet event begins at 3:30 pm KST and the main ceremony will take place from 5:30 pm KST.

Which artists will be performing at the Asia Star Entertainer's Awards 2025?

The first day of Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025 will see performances by Korean and Japanese artists like aespa, KiiiKiii, NCT WISH, Hearts2Hearts, NiziU, timelesz (sans Yositaka Hara), Xdinary Heroes, ENHYPEN and NEXZ.

The second day will see performances by ZEROBASEONE, FANTASY BOYS, BTOB, NouerA, Jo Yuri, ATARASHII GAKKO!, &TEAM, BADVILLAIN, i-dle (former (G)I-DLE), HANA, n.SSign, SKY-HI, &TEAM, SAKURAZAKA46, THE BOYZ, and THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE.

The awards presented at Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025 will be determined on a calculation of streaming/sales performance, jury votes and fan votes. The award categories for this year's Asia Star Entertainer Awards are as follows:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Platinum

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year

Album of the Year

Best Stage

Best Performance

Best New Artist

Best Group (Male / Female)

Best Solo (Male / Female)

Best Trot

Best OST

Hot Icon

Hot Trend

Fan Choice Artist (Actor / Actress)

Fan Choice Couple

Fan Choice Character

Fan Choice Artist (Singer)

Fan Choice 5th Generation

