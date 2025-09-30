  • home icon
Where to watch 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards live online? Winners list and all you need to know

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Sep 30, 2025 16:55 GMT
to watch 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards (Images via Seoul International Drama website)
to watch 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards (Images via Seoul International Drama website)

The 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards returns this year to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The event will showcase the best of international TV and K-dramas. The main ceremony is scheduled for October 2, 2025, at 5 pm KST at KBS Hall in Seoul.

Those who cannot attend in person can watch live on the event’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, viewers in Korea will get a televised airing on SBS on October 3 at 6 pm KST.

Jang Do-yeon and Ok Taec-yeon will host this year’s event, which will feature special performances by artists like ILLIT, Urban Zakapa, and Jang Sa-ik.

Alongside the awards presentation, the organizing committee is hosting side events such as an OST concert, talk sessions, and a drama festival at Banpo Hangang Park and Seokchon Lake West (Songpa Naru Park) on October 3 and 4.

Before the event, the winners of the Seoul International Drama Awards were publicly announced on September 16, covering international drama, Korean content, and new global stars.

Fans and industry members are now looking forward to seeing their favorite actors, directors, and productions at the award show in person.

Complete winners and nominations at the 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards

The 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards received submissions from 276 entries and 409 individual works from 50 countries. Below is the full list of winners along with their nominated peers.

Golden Bird Prize (International Invitation Category)

  • Winner: Severance Season 2 (Apple TV+) – Ben Stiller
  • Other nominees included dramas recognized for significant artistic and cultural impact, though Severance ultimately secured the new Golden Bird honor.
Grand Prize (International Competition)

  • Winner: Adolescence (Netflix, UK)
  • Nominations: The Son (CJ ENM, South Korea), Pachinko Season 2 (Apple TV+, US), The Good & The Bad (AY YAPIM, Turkiye)

Best TV Movie

  • Winner: The Son (CJ ENM, South Korea)
  • Other contenders in the TV Movie category came from various national submissions, but The Son stood out with its emotional VR-based narrative.

Best Miniseries

  • Winner: Pachinko Season 2 (Apple TV+, US)
  • Nominations: Adolescence (UK, Netflix), The Good & The Bad (Turkiye, AY YAPIM)
Best Series

  • Winner: The Good & The Bad (Turkiye, AY YAPIM)
  • Also nominated were Pachinko Season 2 (US) and other large-scale international productions.

Best Director (International Competition)

  • Winners: Hirokazu Kore-eda (Asura, Japan) and Philip Barantini (Adolescence, UK)
  • Both directors were awarded, with nominations also recognizing filmmakers behind Pachinko Season 2 and The Son.

Best Screenwriter

  • Winner: Dan Erickson for Severance Season 2 (Apple TV+)
  • Other nominees included Soo Hugh (Pachinko Season 2) and writers of Adolescence.
Best Actor (International Competition)

  • Winner: Owen Cooper (Adolescence, UK)
  • Other nominees: Jang Seung-jo (The Son), Lee Min-ho (Pachinko Season 2), Aras Bulut İynemli (The Good & The Bad)
Adolescence won eight awards at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)
Adolescence won eight awards at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

Best Actress (International Competition)

  • Winners: Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer, UK) and Kim Min-ha (Pachinko Season 2, US)
  • Other nominees: Erin Doherty (Adolescence), Seol Lee (The Son), Melis Sezen (The Good & The Bad)

Outstanding Korean Drama (K-Drama Competition)

  • Winners: The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix) and When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
  • These dramas stood out among numerous domestic submissions for their storytelling and acting excellence.

Outstanding Korean Actor (K-Drama Competition)

  • Winner: Ju Ji-hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
  • Other nominees included Park Bo-gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines) and Ji-hun Kim (The Haunted Palace).
Outstanding Korean Actress (K-Drama Competition)

  • Winner: IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
  • Other nominees: Ha-young (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) and Yeom Hye-ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines).

Outstanding Korean Drama OST

  • Winner: Youngtak – Unpredictable Life (For Eagle Brothers)
  • Other contenders included several OSTs from popular K-dramas of 2024–25.
Actress and singer IU, aka Lee Ji-Eun, poses for a photocall for the 2025 Newsis K-Expo at Lotte Hotel Seoul on August 28, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Actress and singer IU, aka Lee Ji-Eun, poses for a photocall for the 2025 Newsis K-Expo at Lotte Hotel Seoul on August 28, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Outstanding Asian Star (International Invitation Category)

  • Winners: Kim Seon-ho (The Tyrant, Korea)
  • BLACKPINK's Jisoo (Newtopia, Korea)
  • Kentaro Sakaguchi (What Comes After Love, Japan)
  • Bai Yu (Bank on Me, China)
  • Film Rachanun Mahawan (Pluto, Thailand)
  • Daniel Padilla (Incognito, Philippines)
  • Anna Jobling (Dear Love, Malaysia).

This year’s Seoul International Drama Awards highlighted the global reach of television content, from Netflix originals to Korean hits on local platforms.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

