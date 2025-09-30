Where to watch 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards live online? Winners list and all you need to know

The 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards returns this year to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The event will showcase the best of international TV and K-dramas. The main ceremony is scheduled for October 2, 2025, at 5 pm KST at KBS Hall in Seoul. Those who cannot attend in person can watch live on the event’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, viewers in Korea will get a televised airing on SBS on October 3 at 6 pm KST. Jang Do-yeon and Ok Taec-yeon will host this year’s event, which will feature special performances by artists like ILLIT, Urban Zakapa, and Jang Sa-ik.Alongside the awards presentation, the organizing committee is hosting side events such as an OST concert, talk sessions, and a drama festival at Banpo Hangang Park and Seokchon Lake West (Songpa Naru Park) on October 3 and 4. Before the event, the winners of the Seoul International Drama Awards were publicly announced on September 16, covering international drama, Korean content, and new global stars. Fans and industry members are now looking forward to seeing their favorite actors, directors, and productions at the award show in person.Complete winners and nominations at the 2025 Seoul International Drama AwardsThe 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards received submissions from 276 entries and 409 individual works from 50 countries. Below is the full list of winners along with their nominated peers.Golden Bird Prize (International Invitation Category)Winner: Severance Season 2 (Apple TV+) – Ben StillerOther nominees included dramas recognized for significant artistic and cultural impact, though Severance ultimately secured the new Golden Bird honor.Grand Prize (International Competition)Winner: Adolescence (Netflix, UK)Nominations: The Son (CJ ENM, South Korea), Pachinko Season 2 (Apple TV+, US), The Good &amp; The Bad (AY YAPIM, Turkiye)Best TV MovieWinner: The Son (CJ ENM, South Korea)Other contenders in the TV Movie category came from various national submissions, but The Son stood out with its emotional VR-based narrative.Best MiniseriesWinner: Pachinko Season 2 (Apple TV+, US)Nominations: Adolescence (UK, Netflix), The Good &amp; The Bad (Turkiye, AY YAPIM)Best SeriesWinner: The Good &amp; The Bad (Turkiye, AY YAPIM)Also nominated were Pachinko Season 2 (US) and other large-scale international productions.Best Director (International Competition)Winners: Hirokazu Kore-eda (Asura, Japan) and Philip Barantini (Adolescence, UK)Both directors were awarded, with nominations also recognizing filmmakers behind Pachinko Season 2 and The Son.Best ScreenwriterWinner: Dan Erickson for Severance Season 2 (Apple TV+)Other nominees included Soo Hugh (Pachinko Season 2) and writers of Adolescence.Best Actor (International Competition)Winner: Owen Cooper (Adolescence, UK)Other nominees: Jang Seung-jo (The Son), Lee Min-ho (Pachinko Season 2), Aras Bulut İynemli (The Good &amp; The Bad)Adolescence won eight awards at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)Best Actress (International Competition)Winners: Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer, UK) and Kim Min-ha (Pachinko Season 2, US)Other nominees: Erin Doherty (Adolescence), Seol Lee (The Son), Melis Sezen (The Good &amp; The Bad)Outstanding Korean Drama (K-Drama Competition)Winners: The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix) and When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)These dramas stood out among numerous domestic submissions for their storytelling and acting excellence.Outstanding Korean Actor (K-Drama Competition)Winner: Ju Ji-hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)Other nominees included Park Bo-gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines) and Ji-hun Kim (The Haunted Palace).Outstanding Korean Actress (K-Drama Competition)Winner: IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)Other nominees: Ha-young (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) and Yeom Hye-ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines).Outstanding Korean Drama OSTWinner: Youngtak – Unpredictable Life (For Eagle Brothers)Other contenders included several OSTs from popular K-dramas of 2024–25.Actress and singer IU, aka Lee Ji-Eun, poses for a photocall for the 2025 Newsis K-Expo at Lotte Hotel Seoul on August 28, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)Outstanding Asian Star (International Invitation Category)Winners: Kim Seon-ho (The Tyrant, Korea)BLACKPINK's Jisoo (Newtopia, Korea)Kentaro Sakaguchi (What Comes After Love, Japan)Bai Yu (Bank on Me, China)Film Rachanun Mahawan (Pluto, Thailand)Daniel Padilla (Incognito, Philippines)Anna Jobling (Dear Love, Malaysia).This year’s Seoul International Drama Awards highlighted the global reach of television content, from Netflix originals to Korean hits on local platforms.