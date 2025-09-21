Dating rumors have recently circulated regarding Dear X co-stars Kim Yoo-jung and Kim Do-hoon, after photos of the two were shared online from Cam Ranh International Airport in Vietnam. Fans thought they were on vacation together and pointed out matching outfits, as well as posts on social media that seemed to correlate.Some witnesses online also claimed to have spotted them on the same flight to Nha Trang. These events sparked fresh gossip that they were more than colleagues.Subsequently, on September 20, 2025, iMBC reported that both Dear X actors’ agencies stepped in to set the record straight. Kim Yoo-jung’s agency, Awesome ENT, stated that the rumors were unfounded. It clarified that the trip was a team retreat following the end of Dear X filming.They explained that while photos showed only the two stars, the trip also included directors and staff members. Kim Yoo-jung’s agency stated:&quot;The dating rumors with Kim Yoo-jung are groundless.&quot;Meanwhile, Kim Do-hoon’s agency, Peak J Entertainment, echoed the same stance. They called the reports groundless and stressed that it was a group trip from May, not a private getaway.&quot;We went with the actors and staff, but the photo was taken of just the two of us. They went on a group trip last May,&quot; Peak J Entertainment said.Fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions to the news. Some joked that the rumors seemed like an intentional move to generate early buzz for the drama. One X user, @mailocka, wrote:&quot;thw way this was obviously the production team trying to start hype for the drama lol.&quot;mia @mailockaLINK@pannchoa thw way this was obviously the production team trying to start hype for the drama lolWhile some expressed amusement at how easily the photos sparked headlines, others defended the actors’ privacy.DK Love 💜🐥 @LoveAmazingLeeLINKokay dear x gonna be a mega hit, super succesful alrdy. kyj dating rumors today made me giddy, its funny, rotfl. 🤭😊 t'was never on my 2025 bingo card btw. Dear X on Nov 6, dont forget!พระมหาชานยอล @merrytokyo_LINKIt’s a DearX’s teamwork trip, Please do not spread false rumors to affect KYJ's new project.푸트리 ᥫ᭡ @moonliebe_LINKPOV: You just wanted updates, not a heart attack from dating news LOLsan (irene’s wife) @renesexualLINKstop shipping her with every costar 😭😭Meanwhile, some admitted that the rumors made them more curious about the co-stars’ chemistry on screen when Dear X airs.flo 💜 @shuaa_berryLINKBecause of this, i'm suddenly curious about their chemistry in the drama hahahhaahahahaNulaaaaaaa Bucin 7 Offa @6cashyookLINKThey look cut together 😭😭😭 If both agency said they not together can i ship them? hehehhehehmal ദ്ദി @tarawalwal__O4LINKtbh it's kinda working on their favor since dohoon's character is practically in love w youjung's so yes promo!More on Dear X and the actors involvedDear X is one of TVING’s most anticipated projects of 2025, set to premiere on November 6. The drama is directed by Lee Eung-bok, known for hit series such as Goblin, Mr. Sunshine, and Sweet Home.The 12-episode series is based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name by Ban Ji-woon. The script was co-written by Choi Ja-won, who won the KBS One-Act Drama Script Contest in 2018.The cast of the upcoming show at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) (Image via X/@tvingdotcom)Dear X stars Kim Yoo-jung as Baek Ah-jin, a top actress hiding a ruthless side beneath her polished image. Kim Do-hoon plays Kim Jae-oh, a man whose life changes due to her manipulative actions.Kim Young-dae and Lee Yul-eum round out the main cast, with special appearances by Hwang In-youp. However, the show has already faced controversies, having been accused of plagiarism in a poster dispute earlier this month.Kim Yoo-jung, who grew from a renowned child star into one of Korea's most prominent actresses, is still in the spotlight for both her roles and her public presence. Kim Do-hoon, who recently starred in Moving, is emerging as one of the newer generation's actors.With both stars now drawing attention due to dating rumors, curiosity about their onscreen pairing has only grown.