  "Trying to start hype for the drama"- Fans react as Kim Yoo-jung & Kim Do-hoon agencies deny dating rumors ahead of Dear X release

"Trying to start hype for the drama"- Fans react as Kim Yoo-jung & Kim Do-hoon agencies deny dating rumors ahead of Dear X release

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 21, 2025 07:36 GMT
Agencies deny Kim Yoo-jung & Kim Do-hoon dating rumours (Images via Instagram/@7imdohoon & @you_r_love)
Agencies deny Kim Yoo-jung & Kim Do-hoon dating rumours (Images via Instagram/@7imdohoon, @you_r_love)

Dating rumors have recently circulated regarding Dear X co-stars Kim Yoo-jung and Kim Do-hoon, after photos of the two were shared online from Cam Ranh International Airport in Vietnam. Fans thought they were on vacation together and pointed out matching outfits, as well as posts on social media that seemed to correlate.

Some witnesses online also claimed to have spotted them on the same flight to Nha Trang. These events sparked fresh gossip that they were more than colleagues.

Subsequently, on September 20, 2025, iMBC reported that both Dear X actors’ agencies stepped in to set the record straight. Kim Yoo-jung’s agency, Awesome ENT, stated that the rumors were unfounded. It clarified that the trip was a team retreat following the end of Dear X filming.

They explained that while photos showed only the two stars, the trip also included directors and staff members. Kim Yoo-jung’s agency stated:

"The dating rumors with Kim Yoo-jung are groundless."

Meanwhile, Kim Do-hoon’s agency, Peak J Entertainment, echoed the same stance. They called the reports groundless and stressed that it was a group trip from May, not a private getaway.

"We went with the actors and staff, but the photo was taken of just the two of us. They went on a group trip last May," Peak J Entertainment said.
Fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions to the news. Some joked that the rumors seemed like an intentional move to generate early buzz for the drama. One X user, @mailocka, wrote:

"thw way this was obviously the production team trying to start hype for the drama lol."
While some expressed amusement at how easily the photos sparked headlines, others defended the actors’ privacy.

Meanwhile, some admitted that the rumors made them more curious about the co-stars’ chemistry on screen when Dear X airs.

More on Dear X and the actors involved

Dear X is one of TVING’s most anticipated projects of 2025, set to premiere on November 6. The drama is directed by Lee Eung-bok, known for hit series such as Goblin, Mr. Sunshine, and Sweet Home.

The 12-episode series is based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name by Ban Ji-woon. The script was co-written by Choi Ja-won, who won the KBS One-Act Drama Script Contest in 2018.

The cast of the upcoming show at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) (Image via X/@tvingdotcom)
The cast of the upcoming show at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) (Image via X/@tvingdotcom)

Dear X stars Kim Yoo-jung as Baek Ah-jin, a top actress hiding a ruthless side beneath her polished image. Kim Do-hoon plays Kim Jae-oh, a man whose life changes due to her manipulative actions.

Kim Young-dae and Lee Yul-eum round out the main cast, with special appearances by Hwang In-youp. However, the show has already faced controversies, having been accused of plagiarism in a poster dispute earlier this month.

Kim Yoo-jung, who grew from a renowned child star into one of Korea's most prominent actresses, is still in the spotlight for both her roles and her public presence. Kim Do-hoon, who recently starred in Moving, is emerging as one of the newer generation's actors.

With both stars now drawing attention due to dating rumors, curiosity about their onscreen pairing has only grown.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Shubham Soni
