  • “Making Xuan Cheng a third wheel”- Fans in stitches over Tian Xu Ning and Zhan Xuan's playful chemistry in behind-the-scenes of Revenged Love

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 10, 2025 14:52 GMT
Tian Xu Ning and Zhan Xuan
Tian Xu Ning and Zhan Xuan's playful chemistry (Images via YouTube/@RevengedLove)

On September 10, 2025, behind-the-scenes clips from the Chinese BL drama Revenged Love began trending online and fans could not stop gushing over the dynamics between Tian Xu Ning and Zhan Xuan. The two actors played Chi Cheng and Guo Chengyu in the series, respectively.

In the clips, they were seen joking and improvising lines that blurred the line between their roles and real-life banter. One particular moment showed Zhan Xuan leaning in for what seemed like a kiss, while Tian Xu Ning simply went along before retracting and realizing it was unscripted. The playful exchange had the two laughing. Viewers online quickly turned it into a highlight from the set.

Other clips from Revenged Love showed the two actors teasing each other with sly remarks. Meanwhile, Tian Xu Ning’s improvised hand gestures drew attention for being cheekily censored.

Trending
Fans of Revenged Love joked that the interactions also left Liu Xuan Cheng, who plays Jiang Xiaoshuai, looking like a third wheel both in the drama and in real life. An X user, @CKookiiee, wrote:

"Tian Xuning making Xuancheng a third wheel both in series and bts. XUANCHENG PROTECT YOUR MAN."
Social media was flooded with memes and posts as fans reacted to the clips. Many laughed over Zhan trying to sneak in unscripted moments. Others teased Tian for going along every time.

Many netizens claimed that the chemistry between Tian and Zhan seemed too natural for co-stars who had only known each other for a short time. Some said they looked like lifelong best friends.

More on Revenged Love and its recent finale

The Chinese BL drama Revenged Love aired from June to August 2025, finishing with 24 episodes on August 12. It is based on Chai Ji Dan’s novel Counter Attack. The story followed Wu Suo Wei, played by Zi Yu, who plots revenge on his ex-girlfriend by trying to seduce her wealthy new boyfriend, Chi Cheng, portrayed by Tian Xu Ning.

What began as a revenge plan developed into a genuine romance. It gave the leads a happy ending. The series also featured a strong second couple, Guo Chengyu (Zhan Xuan) and Jiang Xiaoshuai (Liu Xuan Cheng). Their fiery enemies-to-lovers storyline ran alongside the main plot.

Fans praised both couples for their chemistry and emotional depth. Meanwhile, the drama itself stood out for blending comedy, romance, and dramatic tension.

Even after the finale, the cast’s behind-the-scenes moments continue to attract attention. Clips of Tian Xu Ning and Zhan Xuan improvising, swearing, and playfully teasing each other have only boosted the show’s popularity online.

While Revenged Love has wrapped up its story with no plans for a season 2, fans say the cast interactions have given them even more reason to celebrate the drama as one of 2025’s standout BL hits.

