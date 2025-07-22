On July 22, Netflix released episodes 7 and 8 of Better Late Than Single. Viewers were surprised by Jeongmok’s actions in these episodes. These included unpredictable shifts in his interest and emotional distance toward certain contestants. Fans now wonder if the show is losing its authentic charm. The recent episodes led some to say that the drama now feels more edited than real. Jeongmok's actions, in particular, were criticized for being inconsistent. After forming a connection with Yi Do, he started showing more interest in Ji-yeon. This confused both the cast and fans. He told Yi Do she was still his top choice, but then privately expressed deeper feelings for Ji-yeon. Many found this contradictory. Jeongmok's final statement that he could see a future with Ji-yeon shocked fans, who had believed he was more sincere with Yi Do earlier.Meanwhile, fans expressed frustration over how Jae-yun was treated in his storyline with Yeo-myung. His awkward attempt to protect her feelings by pretending not to care ended up hurting both of them.Online, many called the moment painful to watch and hoped he would find clarity. Others felt bad seeing him continuously misunderstood and shying away after trying his best. One viewer remarked that things started feeling “scripted.&quot; An X user, @gerherenow, wrote,&quot;why all if sudden this feel scripted.&quot;Others too joined in as they pointed out that the men’s sudden behavior changes didn’t feel natural anymore. This could be due to various twists and turns.The growing number of love triangles and Jeongmok getting chosen by multiple women made some feel like the focus was drifting from emotional growth to manufactured chaos.&quot;srsly this show isnt scripted ??? because i dont think ive ever seen so many awful people gathered in one place at the same time HAHAHAHAHAHAHJ,&quot; a fan commented. &quot;Wait guys! Honestly you do realize this show is edited and you're not seeing the whole 24 hours. Don't make shit up! The pds are the one deciding what to show to us watching,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Nope , he flirts with all the women , making them think they still have a chance , then he suddenly doesn't like the only person he has said he likes from the start,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;He could have told her he wasn't interested, instead he decided to lie to her about seeing the message late and not picking her and continued to lead her on,&quot; another one said.Even emotional moments were met with mixed reactions. While some were touched, others questioned if these emotional spikes were timed too perfectly to be a coincidence.&quot;when reality hits you that the reason why the cast in this show are single since birth is just bcoz the women are all too focus on their successful careers &amp; w/ their trauma in men while for the guys, they're just simply PROBLEMATIC,&quot; a fan added.&quot;is it really possible to feel this way for a person you've only known for less than a week?,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;The men in #BetterLateThanSingle is better be single forever cos what da heeeeeellllllllllllll. Each ep keeps proving why yall have been single (and probably still will be cos the girls dont deserve them),&quot; another one said. Jeongmok’s indecision, heartbreaks, and shifting bonds shake up Better Late Than Single’s emotional arcEpisode 7 opened with the women selecting their dates. Jeongmok ended up being chosen by Ji-yeon, Min-hong, Yi Do, and Yeo-myung. While this showed Jeongmok's popularity, it also led to a web of confusion. His interactions with Yi Do turned cold and philosophical. He even questioned whether attraction alone was enough.Min-hong, who had shown genuine affection for Jeongmok earlier, was left shaken after Jae-yun revealed to her that she was no longer a priority for him.Yet the very next day, Jeongmok chose to bring both Do and Ji-yeon to the suite. He eventually told Ji-yeon that he had been thinking about a future with her.Meanwhile, Jae-yun made a final effort to reconnect with Yeo-myung by handing her a heartfelt letter written with Ji-su’s help. Though she appreciated the gesture, her response hinted at lingering hesitation. At the same time, Ji-su settled her love triangle by telling Seung-li that he was ahead of Hyun-kyu, ending the emotional tug-of-war between the two.As the pool night and suite moments played out, tensions ran high. Do, after being dismissed emotionally and watching Jeongmok spend more time with Ji-yeon and broke down in tears. Her quiet walkout left viewers sympathizing with her situation.With just two episodes left, fans now wonder whether these sudden shifts are genuine or guided too heavily by behind-the-scenes choices. The final episodes of Better Late Than Single will be released on July 29.