"Like they're mean girls"- 'Better Late Than Single' fans call out Yeo-myung for gossiping about Jae-yun after his heartfelt confession

Netflix dropped episodes 7 and 8 of Better Late Than Single on July 22. However, one moment from the latest episodes left viewers fuming rather than swooning. During a vulnerable scene, Jae-yun tried to downplay his feelings for Yeo-myung. This was most likely to save face after she chose someone else.But instead of letting it go quietly, Yeo-myung later recounted the moment to Ji-yeon. Both women were seen laughing about it while Jae-yun was visibly nearby, hiding in the bushes and overhearing the entire exchange.The moment came across as cold and dismissive to many viewers who had watched Jae-yun struggle with shyness and insecurity throughout the show. His attempt at an emotionally safe exit was met with ridicule. Fans felt that it was unnecessarily harsh.The fact that Yeo-myung and Ji-yeon chuckled over his confession sparked a wave of anger online. Fans of Better Late Than Single called their behavior insensitive and mean-spirited. An X user, @526cloud, wrote,&quot;i feel so bad for jaeyun in this scene :( juyeon and yeomyung just laughing out loud like they’re mean girls. maybeeee thats why theyre single. i hate it here!!!!!&quot;Some criticized how quickly they mocked Jae-yun when he had only tried to be respectful. The scene of Jae-yun silently hiding nearby while they talked about him struck a nerve.Viewers of Better Late Than Single noted how sad it was to see someone so clearly trying to protect himself emotionally end up hurt and embarrassed instead. Many hoped this wouldn’t worsen his social anxiety, which he had openly struggled with during the series.&quot;I felt really bad for him. Become cast itself already so stressfull and with his super introvert personality he barely survive day by day but this scene really break my heart,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;weh what if jaeyun gets more insecure to approach woman irl after the show because of this?!!!!!!,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;I feel so bad for jaeyun he already shy af n now he bout to be so shy bc she just destroyed it man,&quot; a netizen added.AND F*CK THEM FOR TALKING BEHIND JAEYUNS BACK , JAEYUN DESERVES ONLY HAPPINESS, YOU CAN SEE HOW HARD HES TRYING AND FOR YEOMYUNG TO DO HIM LIKE THAT?!?! F*CKKKK ,&quot; another one said. Others emphasized how disappointed they were in the women for turning a heartfelt moment into gossip.&quot;Oh holy sh*t ep 7 showed why some of these women are single are for a f*ckn reason, my lord talk bout mocking a man when he pour his feelings out smh u cunt #BetterLateThanSingle at this point I think all of them are leaving single bc the men are clueless or shy,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;the way people are treating jaeyun off better late than single is kinda pissing me the f*ck off idk,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;Am I the only one who feels bad for Jaeyun? It must be hard to want to say a lot of things and not be able to express them correctly,&quot; another one added.More about Better Late Than Single episodes 7–8, cast, and upcoming finaleBetter Late Than Single is Netflix’s unique 2025 Korean dating show. It pairs ten men and women who have never been in romantic relationships before. The participants of Better Late Than Single, known as “motae-solos,&quot; undergo coaching and appearance makeovers.Each episode of Better Late Than Single explores their growth in confidence and connection. The contestants also receive guidance from celebrity hosts Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden.Episode 7 of Better Late Than Single began with the women choosing their dates. Yeo-myung, who had previously been a point of interest for Jae-yun, chose Jeong-mok instead, along with several others.Feeling rejected, Jae-yun told Yeo-myung that he hadn’t liked her that much and encouraged her to move on. But viewers soon saw he didn’t mean it. He quietly lingered as she recounted the moment to Ji-yeon, who joined her in laughing at his words.In Episode 8 of Better Late Than Single, Ji-su helped Jae-yun write a heartfelt note to fix his misunderstanding with Yeo-myung. But the damage seemed done. Meanwhile, other stories progressed. Jeong-mok finally confessed his real interest in Ji-yeon, Min-hong was left hurt, and Yi Do faced heartbreak as Jeong-mok chose someone else.Episodes 9 and 10 of Better Late Than Single will be released on July 29, 2025. Episodes 1–8 are currently streaming on Netflix.