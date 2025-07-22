Better Late Than Single episodes 7-8 recap: Jeong-mok contemplates Yi-do and Ji-yeon, while Jae-yun’s lie about Yeo-myung leaves hearts confused

Netflix released episodes 7 and 8 of Better Late Than Single on July 22, 2025. The Korean reality dating series centers on adults who’ve never dated. It brings together singles in their 20s, each with personal reasons for staying solo, as they enter unfamiliar romantic territory. Over a six-week stay, participants receive one-on-one support not just for dating, but for life basics.They’re coached on appearance, diet, mindset, and communication. The goal is to build confidence before they dive into relationships. Guiding them are four familiar names: actor Seo In-guk, actress Kang Han-na, comic Lee Eun-ji, and singer Car, the garden (real name Cha Jung-won).Better Late Than Single episode 7: Jae-yun lies to Yeo-myung about his feelingsJae-yun and Yeo-myung in Better Late Than Single (Image via Netflix)Episode 7 of Better Late Than Single starts with the women picking their dates this time. The biggest surprise is when Ji-yeon selects Jeong-mok despite previously showing clear interest in Jae-yun, and even the hosts are thrown off. She connects with Jeong-mok over shared maturity, a similar mindset, and their mutual love for music.Right after Ji-yeon, Min-hong also picks him. Meanwhile, Seung-chan and Jae-yun quietly hope for Yeo-myung’s attention, but she walks over to Jeong-mok too. Finally, Yi Do picks Jeong-mok as well. However, their date turns tense as they clash on their differing perspectives on relationships and upbringing.Elsewhere, the triangle around Ji-su reaches its end. After spending time with Hyun-kyu, Sang-ho, and Seung-li, she finally picks Seung-li. Han-kyu is visibly heartbroken, while Sang-ho brushes off the loss with food and his usual offbeat humor.Post-dinner, Yi Do pulls Jeong-mok aside for a private talk. During the conversation, Jeong-mok admits he’s been chasing romantic attraction but now isn’t sure that’s what he truly needs. The exchange grows uncomfortable, and they leave without resolution. Meanwhile, Jae-yun lies to Yeo-myung about his feelings.He claims he’s not into her, insisting she shouldn’t dwell on him since she likes someone else. Yeo-myung is confused, unsure what to make of his sudden coldness. Later that night, Yi Do seeks clarity again. In her room, Jeong-mok confesses he does care about Ji-yeon, leaving Yi Do at a crossroads.Better Late Than Single episode 8: Jeong-mok chooses Ji-yeon over Yi DoJeong-mok and Yi Do in Better Late Than Single (Image via Netflix)Episode 8 of Better Late Than Single begins with Jeong-mok clarifying his stance to Yi Do — liking Ji-yeon, but only platonically. He admits he gave mixed signals but assures her she still tops his list. Next, Ji-su steps in to help Jae-yun fix his past blunder with Yeo-myung.She helps him draft a heartfelt letter as well. During the group meal, Ji-yeon opens up about her tough childhood. Her emotional story leaves everyone touched, including Jeong-mok, who tears up. The following day, Yeo-myung reads Jae-yun’s note, and the two sit down to talk and finally sort things out.Later, Jae-yun drops a bomb by telling Min-hong that Ji-yeon is Jeong-mok’s backup pick, not her. Min-hong is visibly shaken. At the Eternal Singles’ night, everyone gathers by the pool for dinner and fun. While most are in the water, Yi Do tries to get Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon to rejoin the group, as they’ve been hanging out alone.Ji-yeon and Jeong-mok in Better Late Than Single (Image via Netflix)Later in the Suite, Ji-su calls Hyun-kyu and Seung-li to confirm her earlier feelings. She tells Seung-li he’s ahead with 80%, while Hyun-kyu stands at 20%. Ji-su admits she’s fond of Hyun-kyu but sees him as a friend. Meanwhile, Jeong-mok rings up Yeo-myung. He opens up about his feelings and promises to be more honest with her before the final day.By the end, Yi Do calls Jeong-mok to the Suite but keeps it distant. Once she exits, he brings in Ji-yeon. They pick each other, and Jeong-mok even says he could see a future with her. Back in her room, Yi Do breaks down in tears as episode 8 of Better Late Than Single ends.The final episodes, 9 and 10, of Better Late Than Single will stream on Netflix on July 29, 2025.