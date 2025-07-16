“So proud of you, Jaeyun!” — Viewers laud Better Late Than Single contestant’s progress leading to a heartwarming confession in episode 6

Netflix aired episodes 4 through 6 of Better Late Than Single on July 15, 2025, where Jae-yun’s shift in demeanor took center stage. Initially quiet, he’s now revealing sides of himself that weren’t visible earlier.

In his recent date with Yeo-myung, Jae-yun finally voiced his long-held feelings. He even surprised viewers by referencing notes from her private journal. During the “5-Minute Library” segment (where cast members briefly access each other’s diaries), he was the first to enter and chose hers.

Admirers of the series are "proud" to witness the shift in his attitude and how he’s becoming more expressive. One X user said:

"you used to be so shy, but now you’re brave enough to confess. I’m so proud of you, Jaeyun!"

Many keep applauding Jae-yun for stepping ahead in Better Late Than Single:

"I cant believe Jaehyun could speak thissss eloquently!!! Ahh Jaehyun you're the besttttt!," a fan remarked.

"Congrats on finding your courage jaeyun 🤧✊🏻 and this may have helped yeomyung find her confidence again 🥹," a user mentioned.

"This was like a coming-of-age movie scene 🤧 I am so proud of Jaehyun 👏 he does not have experience; thus, he was bound to hurt others and himself. but to see the growth after every moment, after every experience, was beautiful," a person shared.

Separately, Jae-yun addressed his awkward dynamic with Ji-yeon. After initially pulling away, knowing she was interested in him, he took responsibility and spoke honestly with her. The once-withdrawn participant now seems more willing to face emotions instead of sidestepping them.

"Okay I'm glad they finally communicate. Jaeyun learned to face the situation rather than being an avoidant. At least one thing about him, he's trying his best to improve. A big hug to Jiyeon for being SO understanding for someone who has social anxiety 🥹🥺," a netizen said.

"Jaeyun is older than me but his like a younger brother that i really root for. Even if he leaves single I'm hoping he changes for the best and be more confident, His really grown so much," a viewer noted.

"Seeing him break down in tears in his room actually broke my heart and then seeing him pick things back up and communicate with others oh jaeyun you are so precious🥹," another fan added.

More about Better Late Than Single's contestant Noh Jae-yun

Noh Jae-yun is a 27-year-old digital visuals technician and 3D content developer working across cinema and gaming platforms. On the show, he hopes to overcome years of social awkwardness.

Jae-yun came across Better Late Than Single's casting call two years ago while working part-time, after a female colleague pointed it out. Hoping to grow socially, he signed up, saying he wants to get better at talking to women and be taken more seriously. Known for being reserved, Jae-yun is often described as kind but distant.

A fellow cast member remarked he’s hard to talk to because he often appears lost in thought. Now, he’s working with his assigned guide, singer Seo In-guk, to change that impression on Better Late Than Single. Jae-yun tends to keep a low profile and describes himself as an anime fan. He also revealed that the last time he held a woman’s hand was during a prayer in high school.

Episodes 1 to 6 of "Better Late Than Single" are now available to stream on Netflix.

