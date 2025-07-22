  • home icon
  • “So disgusting” — Better Late Than Single viewers slam Jeong-mok for ditching Yi-do and pursuing Ji-yeon over lifestyle differences

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 22, 2025 11:36 GMT
Better Late Than Single (Image via Netflix)
Better Late Than Single (Image via Netflix)

On July 22, 2025, Netflix released episodes 7 and 8 of Better Late Than Single, and Jeong-mok caught attention yet again. However, this time, it’s due to his sudden change of heart. From the beginning, he held his sights on Yi Do. Even when Min-hong and Yeo-myung made moves, he didn’t budge.

But in the latest episodes, he appeared more flexible (less tied down and more receptive), especially toward Ji-yeon. By the close of episode 8, Jeong-mok even admitted he could picture marrying her, despite earlier assuring Yi Do that she was his choice.

Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon shared a deeper compatibility as they both value family above all else, and their mutual love for music has naturally brought them closer. However, viewers are reacting strongly online, criticizing his decision to ditch Yi Do for lifestyle changes.

"Jeongmok so disgusting 🤮," an X user commented.
Many are expressing intense frustration with Jeong-mok after episode 8, accusing him of leading Yi Do on only to hurt her emotionally.

"I’ve never been so angry at a man. Becuz I literally trusted that Jeong mok wasn’t the cause of Yi Do’s crying. Just to find out that man literally was. And his feelings changed so fast for a person he said was just a FRIEND!!! playin in her face smh," a fan remarked.
"Jeong Mok really should have just left Do alone and should have never approached her. How you gon make her feel good only to put her through the same shii Seung Li did 😤," a user mentioned.
"Oh Jeong Mok you must pay!!! When You kept chasing this babe, you didn't already know that you both were so different?? Why when she had decided to focus on you? Men are the just ugh! Cause first he'll be crazy about you,later you'll become the crazy one!," a person shared.
Meanwhile, others are defending Jeong-mok, saying he and Yi Do just didn't "click."

"Jeong mok and yi do never really clicked for me. after those dates and that talk about upbringing, i knew it wasn’t gonna work. disappointed but not surprised. still like him tho for being real and upfront," a netizen said.
"Jeong mok is sooo not interested in her after figuring out how different their world and upbringing is and I get him as he is probably looking for someone with whom he can get married to that's what I feel like and yall better not drag him for that," a viewer noted.
"I'm still in shock at how fast the plot is moving. But honestly, Yi Do & Jeong Mok are just not a good match. Every conversation they have just feels so forced and unnatural. They just don't click," another fan added.

Who is Ha Jeong-mok? Get to know the Better Late Than Single contestant

Ha Jeong-mok, 26, joined Better Late Than Single as the eighth participant. He’s a chemical and biomolecular engineering major at Sogang University. The decision to apply came after a push from his twin brother, who urged him to try dating on screen.

The two had been close for years (matching outfits, shared interests) until his brother began dating. That shift led Jeong-mok to take a step on his own. To update his image, he worked with the styling crew behind actor Seo In-guk. He wanted to stop mirroring his brother’s fashion choices and build his own identity. The style change brought visible confidence.

Better Late Than Single is now streaming on Netflix!

Edited by Bharath S
