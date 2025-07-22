  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Better Late Than Single: When will the final episodes 9-10 release, and what to expect 

Better Late Than Single: When will the final episodes 9-10 release, and what to expect 

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:24 GMT
Better Late Than Single (Image via Netflix)
Better Late Than Single (Images via Netflix)

Netflix is set to release the final two episodes of its dating reality series Better Late Than Single on July 29, 2025. Episodes 9 and 10 will premiere globally at 4 pm KST on the streaming platform.

Ad

With just two episodes of Better Late Than Single left, all eyes are on Jeong-mok’s choice, Ji-yeon’s response, Yi Do’s reaction, and any last-minute twists with Mi-ji and Seung-chan.

What is the plot of Better Late Than Single?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Better Late Than Single first premiered on July 8, 2025, bringing together nine singles tagged as “eternal singles” in romance. Before filming began, each participant spent six weeks prepping through personal improvement programs.

These ranged from style to fitness, therapy, and public speaking. Each received guidance from one of the four mentors, aka Cupids: Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden. Once the makeover phase ended, the group moved into a resort on Jeju Island for a nine-day dating workshop.

Ad

Similar to Single’s Inferno, basic details like their age and job were kept hidden to avoid preconceptions. Then, over shared meals, activities, and dates, they explored romantic compatibility while applying what they’d learned. The final episodes will close out the journey, revealing which relationships stand a chance beyond the show.

Everything you need to know before the Better Late Than Single finale drops: Here's what's coming

Ad

The closing episodes of Better Late Than Single are expected to bring final clarity to several unresolved dynamics. Jeong-mok, who earlier reassured Yi Do that she was still his top choice in episode 7, reversed course during the Suite selection. After Yi Do walks out in tears and Ji-yeon enters, Jeong-mok tells the latter that he sees long-term potential with her.

This shift places Jeong-mok at the center of the show’s key conflict, and viewers can expect a direct confrontation between the three involved. Though Ji-yeon has shared key moments with both Jeong-mok and Jae-yun, her feelings appear stronger for Jeong-mok, as she admitted he gave her butterflies.

Ad

Still, her final choice (whether she accepts or steps back) could change the outcome. Meanwhile, Jae-yun’s storyline also requires resolution. After misleading Yeo-myung about his feelings, his maturity will likely be tested in the final round.

As for Yeo-myung, she has received mixed signals and feels unsure about Jae-yun because he doesn’t communicate well. She’s already made it clear that she wants someone more open and fun, but their conversations feel nonexistent. Still, if he puts in the effort, they might just find a place in each other’s hearts.

Ad

On the other front, Ji-su, who has narrowed her choice to Seung-li and Hyun-kyu, stated an 80–20 split in preference. Seung-li currently leads for her, but Hyun-kyu’s consistent attention could still affect her final pick. However, the latter's chances seem slim. So, the finale might just see Ji-su and Seung-li as a pair.

Wild cards Mi-ji and Seung-chan, who have received limited focus in the entire show, may see new developments. Sang-ho may choose Mi-ji unexpectedly, while Seung-chan (previously quiet regarding Yeo-myung) could speak up before the finale closes. His delayed action may determine the outcome of his arc.

Ad

All the episodes of Better Late Than Single (1 to 8) are currently accessible to stream on Netflix.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications