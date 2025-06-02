What does V hand sign mean in South Korea’s election season? K-pop idols forced to drop everyday gestures in fear of political backlash

As South Korea approaches its presidential election on June 3, 2025, the atmosphere across entertainment circles has grown unusually cautious, especially for K-pop idols. According to multiple South Korean news outlets, the popular “V” or peace hand gesture has become a political flashpoint. During election season, this otherwise cheerful sign may be interpreted as indirect support for a political party.

Specifically, the “V” shape resembles the number 2, representing the conservative People Power Party on the ballot. This has prompted idols and agencies to take strict measures to avoid accidental controversy.

Even casual or routine gestures are being reconsidered. On May 27, NMIXX’s Bae flashed the V sign on a live stream and immediately retracted it with visible concern. Fellow member Sullyoon followed suit, quickly transitioning to more neutral finger poses.

This heightened sensitivity stems from the unique political environment in Korea. Following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol in December 2024, after six hours of martial law, citizens are set to vote in a special presidential election. While most elections are held in winter, this snap vote will take place in early summer, changing the usual rhythm of campaigns and voter outreach.

Similar caution was seen from members of TXT, who posed with clenched fists instead of their usual V signs on official channels. ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae-rae deleted a selfie featuring the V sign. He later wrote on his Bubble account that he tried to balance it out with a blue phone case, symbolically neutralizing any political misreading.

"Oh right. I heard we shouldn't do the V sign during this season (presidential elections). I'll neutralize it with my blue phone case..." he said (as translated by allkpop).

Other idols, like Sung Han-bin and PLAVE’s members, also chose safer, ambiguous poses during live broadcasts and events.

Election season rules force idols to avoid colors, symbols, and even smiles

During South Korean election periods, public figures, especially K-pop idols, must strictly follow a code of visual neutrality. Hand signs like thumbs up or peace signs, and even certain colors, are avoided to prevent unintentional political messaging.

During elections, red is associated with the conservative PPP (People Power Party), while blue symbolizes the liberal Democratic Party. Wearing either color, especially in clothing marked with ballot numbers, can be easily misinterpreted.

Recent incidents highlight how far idols must go to remain neutral. aespa’s Karina was caught in controversy after posting a photo wearing a red and black jacket featuring the number 2. Although it was taken in Japan, fans linked it to the conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo. Karina quickly deleted the image and issued an apology, saying the post had no political intent.

SM Entertainment also clarified that it was simply daily content with no hidden message. The label wrote,

"We apologize for causing concern with our artist KARINA’s post. KARINA only posted everyday content on SNS, with no other purpose or intention, and immediately deleted the post after realizing that it could be misunderstood. We sincerely apologize for any unintentional concern," (as translated by @wntrult).

Even subtle gestures have consequences. ENHYPEN's Jungwon and PLAVE members folded their fingers cautiously during a live photo. RIIZE’s Shotaro was seen adjusting his pose mid-broadcast to avoid potential misunderstandings. These actions reflect the strict unwritten rules idols follow, avoiding clothing, symbols, and poses linked to politics.

Meanwhile, presidential campaigns have capitalized on K-pop’s cultural power. From using retro K-pop tracks in rallies to staging street performances, political teams are leaning on music’s emotional draw, without direct involvement from idols themselves.

For idols, however, even staying silent can lead to criticism. If they don’t vote, they may be accused of apathy. If they do, their clothes, emojis, or expressions could spark debate.

Ultimately, the V sign controversy reflects the extreme scrutiny K-pop idols face during high-stakes national moments. Every movement, every color, and every emoji is watched. It reminds fans and celebrities alike of the complex relationship between pop culture and politics in South Korea.

