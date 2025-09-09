"Jimin's popularity is unmatched"- Fans rejoice as the BTS' star secures first place in 8 birthday polls leading up to "Jimtober"

On September 9, 2025, Star News Korea reported that BTS member Jimin has proven his popularity by dominating multiple birthday polls. These wins come ahead of his birthday on October 13. The vocalist ranked first in eight separate voting events, including UPICK, PICNIC, PODOAL, Choeaedol, Higher, iKPOP, FANCAST, and THEKKING.These wins secured him large-scale rewards. These range from Times Square ads in Yeongdeungpo to billboards across Seoul and promotional spaces in Japan. Each poll brought its own unique celebration, with millions of votes that highlighted the singer's wide-reaching fanbase.For instance, he gained over 177 million votes on UPICK and won a digital display at Hongdae Airport Railroad. Meanwhile, his victory on iKPOP for the third consecutive year earned him rewards too.Other platforms also awarded him with station signage, pop-ups, and art displays. These added to the festive atmosphere ahead of “Jimtober,” a term used by fans for &quot;Jimin + October.&quot; The timing of these wins has increased anticipation for the idol's birthday month.Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate. An X user, @EricksonBa19016, wrote,&quot;Jimin's popularity is unmatched as he takes the number one spot in multiple birthday polls, setting the stage for his upcoming birthday celebration in October.&quot;Barry Erickson @EricksonBa19016LINKJimin's popularity is unmatched as he takes the number one spot in multiple birthday polls, setting the stage for his upcoming birthday celebration in OctoberFans described his sweep of birthday polls as proof of his lasting impact. Many shared congratulatory posts.Lyannamu 🍉 | #RESETINDONESIA 🚨 @earwyns23LINKThis is my boy 🙂‍↕️💜✨️moonlit @ruhib7488LINKIf there is transparency in voting . JIMIN will win! Hands down .angel.ic-PJW🐄 @angeli_pjwLINKOne thing I know is I am always going to be here to support Jimin no matter what CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN🎊🎊sashy¹³ | 지민 @_AngelBabyJ2_LINKThis is how our teams are working and some people wants us to believe on how jm loses these American fan voted awards ??? Lol 🫵🏻Others also noted that his popularity remains high and that this year’s “Jimtober” is expected to be bigger than ever.𝐋 지민¹³ @faceofmusejiminLINKWhat a joy! Our artist deserves the best 💛 Great job to all Jimin lovers who voted 👏🏻 CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN #Jimin8thBirthdayVoteWin139ᴍɪɴs✦𝐘𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐢𝐧ᶠᵒʳᵉᵛᵉʳ✦🐱🐥 @BangtanYGJM07LINKSo excited for JIMTOBER ❤️PJM_KING @PJM_KINGLINKJIMTOBER IS COMINGMore about Jimin’s birthday wins, recent activities, &amp; achievementsJimin’s wins have brought a variety of rewards across Korea and abroad:UPICK – 177.6 million votes: The singer will have a seven-day digital signage ad at Hongdae Airport Railroad.PICNIC – 740,000+ votes: He'll get signage ads at Famille Station, Seocho, as a reward.PODOAL – 805 million+ votes: The prize includes a three-day AC'SCENT AI Media Art Lab event.Choeaedol – 14.8 million hearts: The prizes include a Times Square Art Canvas and an Incheon Airport birthday pop-up.Higher – 89,003 votes: There will be a Lotte World Mall chandelier ad and a Pandora Vision ad in Shibuya.iKPOP – 16.49 million votes: A Times Square ad and YouTube promotion will be rewarded.FANCAST – First place: A billboard ad and donation under his name.THEKKING – First place: A birthday café event will be held.Jimin Global | MUSE @JiminGlobalLINKJimin wins UPICK October Birthday Vote!! 🎉 He garnered 177,600,075 votes. 🔥 Jimin will be given a huge digital signage ad in Hongik University Station Airport Railroad for seven days including his birthday! Congratulations, Jimin! 👏 #JIMTOBER #Jimin8thBirthdayVoteWinOutside of birthday projects, Jimin recently made a rare public appearance at The Moon Party Seoul 2025 with RM. His new golden blonde hairstyle created a buzz online. Meanwhile, his solo album MUSE continues to chart strongly. It marked 50 weeks on Spotify U.S. Top Albums.Its lead track, Who, has surpassed 395 million streams, setting new records for a K-pop soloist.Looking ahead, BTS is preparing for a full group comeback in spring 2026, followed by a worldwide tour.