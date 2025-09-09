  • home icon
  • "Jimin's popularity is unmatched"- Fans rejoice as the BTS' star secures first place in 8 birthday polls leading up to "Jimtober"

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 09, 2025 14:10 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin secures first place in 8 birthday polls (Images via X/@UPICK_twt & @podoal_official)

On September 9, 2025, Star News Korea reported that BTS member Jimin has proven his popularity by dominating multiple birthday polls. These wins come ahead of his birthday on October 13. The vocalist ranked first in eight separate voting events, including UPICK, PICNIC, PODOAL, Choeaedol, Higher, iKPOP, FANCAST, and THEKKING.

These wins secured him large-scale rewards. These range from Times Square ads in Yeongdeungpo to billboards across Seoul and promotional spaces in Japan. Each poll brought its own unique celebration, with millions of votes that highlighted the singer's wide-reaching fanbase.

For instance, he gained over 177 million votes on UPICK and won a digital display at Hongdae Airport Railroad. Meanwhile, his victory on iKPOP for the third consecutive year earned him rewards too.

also-read-trending Trending
Other platforms also awarded him with station signage, pop-ups, and art displays. These added to the festive atmosphere ahead of “Jimtober,” a term used by fans for "Jimin + October." The timing of these wins has increased anticipation for the idol's birthday month.

Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate. An X user, @EricksonBa19016, wrote,

"Jimin's popularity is unmatched as he takes the number one spot in multiple birthday polls, setting the stage for his upcoming birthday celebration in October."
Fans described his sweep of birthday polls as proof of his lasting impact. Many shared congratulatory posts.

Others also noted that his popularity remains high and that this year’s “Jimtober” is expected to be bigger than ever.

More about Jimin’s birthday wins, recent activities, & achievements

Jimin’s wins have brought a variety of rewards across Korea and abroad:

  1. UPICK – 177.6 million votes: The singer will have a seven-day digital signage ad at Hongdae Airport Railroad.
  2. PICNIC – 740,000+ votes: He'll get signage ads at Famille Station, Seocho, as a reward.
  3. PODOAL – 805 million+ votes: The prize includes a three-day AC'SCENT AI Media Art Lab event.
  4. Choeaedol – 14.8 million hearts: The prizes include a Times Square Art Canvas and an Incheon Airport birthday pop-up.
  5. Higher – 89,003 votes: There will be a Lotte World Mall chandelier ad and a Pandora Vision ad in Shibuya.
  6. iKPOP – 16.49 million votes: A Times Square ad and YouTube promotion will be rewarded.
  7. FANCAST – First place: A billboard ad and donation under his name.
  8. THEKKING – First place: A birthday café event will be held.
Outside of birthday projects, Jimin recently made a rare public appearance at The Moon Party Seoul 2025 with RM. His new golden blonde hairstyle created a buzz online. Meanwhile, his solo album MUSE continues to chart strongly. It marked 50 weeks on Spotify U.S. Top Albums.

Its lead track, Who, has surpassed 395 million streams, setting new records for a K-pop soloist.

Looking ahead, BTS is preparing for a full group comeback in spring 2026, followed by a worldwide tour.

Edited by Somava
