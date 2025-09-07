"So insensitive and selfish"- Fans divided over Weverse live request for BTS' Taehyung to sing on late pet Yeontan's birthday

On September 7, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) held a Weverse live where he came across a fan’s unusual request. The comment asked him to sing a song to mark his late dog Yeontan’s birthday. Taehyung revealed that he had just checked the app after a bath.He said that while it made sense to remember Tannie’s birthday and even start a live, he couldn’t understand why singing was brought up. According to the translations by an X user, @eternalhyyh, the singer said,&quot;I saw a post today that didn't make sense. I washed up and opened wv, I saw a post that said &quot;Taehyung-ah, since today's Tannie's bday, how about you come live and sing? I get that it's Tannie's bday, the live part too, but singing? What does it have to do with eo?&quot;💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyhLINK🐯 I saw a post today that didn't make sense 🐯 I washed up and opened wv, I saw a post that said &quot;Taehyung-ah, since today's Tannie's bday, how about you come live and sing?&quot; 🐯 I get that it's Tannie's bday, the live part too, but singing? What does it have to do with eo?This remark quickly spread online. Many fans called the post insensitive. They argued it was selfish to expect Taehyung to perform when it was the first time he had to face Yeontan’s birthday without him. An X user, @yoomninjoon, wrote,&quot;this is so insensitive and selfish like how are you thinking of ways you can be benefited and served knowing what day it is.&quot;meri⁷ ♡ @yoomninjoonLINKthis is so insensitive and selfish like how are you thinking of ways you can be benefited and served knowing what day it isSeveral netizens pointed out how painful the day must have been and felt that such a request was inappropriate. Others, however, defended the original fan, saying the intention may have been to comfort him rather than cause hurt.Jin-The Happy Astronaut @MsCrystalSnow12LINK@eternalhyyh How embarrassing and sad. Please don't make ridiculous requests of the members.Rupali⁷ is slow at replies @the_stargazer27LINK@eternalhyyh That must've hurt him a lot. Asking him to sing when Tannie has passed away. Whoever wrote that, maybe their intentions weren't wrong. Still...melissa⁷ ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK @lajimolala_17LINK@eternalhyyh Do people not understand that death is hard for love ones, even for pets that have passed? What a weird thing to ask someone. Hey remember you dog that died and crushed you? Why don’t you sing for me.★Soa⋆࣪ ִֶָ☾ | ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @tanzonee7LINK@eternalhyyh This is just so wrong. Idk what op thought before writing it? I mean you could have just asked for live but sing????The divide led to heated discussions across platforms. Some accused fans of being thoughtless. Meanwhile, others urged everyone to stop the negativity and focus on supporting V during what could be a difficult day.⟭⟬Shilo💜Tsukasa⁷⁼¹⟬⟭🅑🅣🅢 🅨🅔🅐🅡sawMYG•Hobi•NY @ShiloTsukasaLINKThat post absolutely thoughtless &amp;amp;amp; cruel it's also greedy stupid &amp;amp;amp; definitely should be called out but I hate that he's having to do it. Of course he knows when his dog's birthday was the dog he's mourning that was actually HIS dog What a horrible reason to ask him for somethingNini⁷♡tk || semi ia @PurplexTaekookLINKOh god why are people so insensitive and dumbKristina Stadnick @KristinaSt65891LINK@eternalhyyh Why all the negativity? If I knew someone might be sad I would want to keep them company. And we all know BTS are safe with ARMY. So I think they meant we could be there for him. I am too old for all this discourse all the time. Why is everyone always so negative?More on Taehyung’s Yeontan, recent Weverse lives and updatesTaehyung went live several times this week. On September 5, he did his shortest Weverse live yet—an audio-only stream lasting just 1 minute and 41 seconds during a late-night run. Fans joked his lives now end quicker than the ads before the app loads.The following day, September 6, he returned with a longer and more musical session. He shared an eclectic playlist featuring Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, and more. He even sang along to Bieber’s GO BABY.These lives also carried a bittersweet note. During the September 6 session, Taehyung acknowledged that it was Yeontan's birthday. He noted that he had seen the many messages left for his late pet. It showed how fans continue to honor the dog who passed away in 2024 after years of health struggles.Yeontan even made his mark in the singer's music career-appearing in the concept photos of his 2023 debut solo album Layover. It later joined him on stage during a special M! Countdown performance of &quot;Slow Dancing.&quot;With BTS’ full comeback set for 2026, these small glimpses into his daily life have only heightened anticipation for what lies ahead.