Where & when to watch The Story of Bihyung: Enchanted Master of the Goblin? Release date, episode counts, plot, cast, & everything about new BL

Fans of supernatural BL content have a new show, named The Story of Bihyung: Enchanted Master of the Goblin, on the horizon. Featuring 12 episodes, each lasting roughly 20–25 minutes, the drama is expected to premiere on October 3, 2025, via iQIYI and GagaOOLala.

On September 2, 2025, WeFab dropped the first trailer for The Story of Bihyung: Enchanted Master of the Goblin. The sneak peek explores what happens when humans intersect with legendary Goblins and Gumiho.

“Legendary Goblins and Gumiho appears in 21st century Seoul. Getting tangled with them, everything starts to go wrong! A love packed gift set by three yokai and one human,” it teases.

The plot follows Ha Geumbok, a fresh actor who unexpectedly becomes the anchor for a fatigued Goblin King named Bihyung. Their unlikely connection sparks a mystical romance, bending the rules of the supernatural.

The project is currently in pre-production with WeFab Co., Ltd., established in February 2024. The studio specializes in fantasy BL stories aimed at Gen Z and Millennial viewers. They focus on creating original Korean fantasy worlds across various platforms, and The Story of Bihyung: Enchanted Master of the Goblin is one of their major upcoming titles.

Lee Cha-min portrays Ha Geumbok, known for his warm and soft power snack/ Goblin’s pick, an aspiring actor. Hwang Jae-wook plays Bihyung, the Goblin King, depicted as being quite sensitive from an energy deficiency. Nam Taekjun appears as the Casanova Gumiho, Jigwi, while Kang Chan-woo stars as the simple-minded romanticized bodyguard, Gildal.

Here’s where you’ve spotted actors from The Story of Bihyung: Enchanted Master of the Goblin before

Bihyeongjeon: The Master of the Goblin (Image via X/@WeFabofficial)

According to MyDramaList, Lee Chamin is known for his role in the 2020 series Can You Deliver Time?. He also appeared in 2019’s Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. There is no record of any dramas or projects under the name Nam Taek-jun, suggesting he might be new to the scene.

Kang Chan-woo, meanwhile, has been part of newer projects like Unlock Love in 2025 and Bully and Nerd in 2023. Hwang Jae-wook has a broader portfolio, including 2022’s Cheer Up, Arthdal Chronicles Part 1: The Children of Prophecy in 2019, and the 2018 Where Stars Land.

He also made a mark on the big screen with the thriller The Tooth and the Nail. Collectively, these actors are poised to make The Story of Bihyung: Enchanted Master of the Goblin an intriguing watch for fans of Korean dramas.

In other news, admirers are expressing excitement over the upcoming BL drama's plot on X, flooding the platform with reactions.

