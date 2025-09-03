"Why not just do BL"- Fans disappointed over Korean bromance, Four Heads announcement starring Lee Jun-young and Song Kang

On September 2, 2025, South Korean media outlet NewsN reported that Lee Jun-young and Song Kang are in talks to star in the upcoming drama Four Hands. The project is described as a bromance series that follows the story of two pianists. The narration charts their journey while navigating friendship, love, rivalry, and personal growth.According to reports, both Lee Jun-young and Song Kang have been offered roles of piano prodigies. Lee Jun-young’s agency has confirmed that Four Hands is among the projects that he has received but states that no decision has been made yet.Meanwhile, earlier coverage by SPOTV News suggests that Song Kang, who is currently completing his military service, may choose the drama as his comeback project. If confirmed, it would also mark his first collaboration with Lee Jun-young.The casting news of Lee Jun-young and Song Kang for Four Hands quickly spread across social media, drawing significant attention from fans. While some expressed anticipation over the pairing, a majority of netizens voice disappointment at the labeling of the drama as a “bromance.”Many comments reflected frustration, with fans questioning why the storyline is not being developed as a BL (Boys’ Love) series instead. One fan comments:&quot;Why not just do BL&quot;The announcement also stirred disappointment among viewers who have hoped for a different direction. Many pointed out that international markets, particularly China, have shown increasing openness toward BL narratives, but South Korea continues to rely on bromance as a framing device.Sy⁷🏳️‍🌈 BTS IS 7 @symphonic_armyLINKBromance... Sigh like literally China is doing so much better than S.Korea this year because instead of BL we getting bromance from SK 🙄😒🫩Julia 🥀(rest) @JulovestLINKBromance, but their “journey of love”??Yan 🫟 @YanButeraLINK@BoysLoveHubENG this makes no sense. both of them would love to do a bl. so why make it a bromance???Some fans acknowledged their disappointment at the bromance label but still expressed excitement to see Lee Jun-young and Song Kang together on screen. Others pointed out that past Korean dramas marketed as bromance have delivered strong emotional narratives that resonated with viewers despite not being categorized as BL.♡Kia♡ @kiasiandramasLINKImma be honest, ya'll, #LeeJunYoung would happily do a BL. This didn't have to be a bromance. BUT ALSO, Korea does some of the most ANGSTY romantic bromances ever. So I'm living for it. They'll probably make it so gay with all the rivalry that we will be blushing. #FourHandsAngel's Universe🫶🩷👠 @U_Army_Un1verseLINKGuys chill REMEMBER THAT the ancient scripts (Devil Judge , Untamed , high school frenemy , beyond evil , weak hero class 1 &amp;amp;amp;2 ) ALL are BROMANCE AND WE ALL WE WERE SERVED BETTER THAN BLS . CALM DOWN ( I AM PUNCHING THE WALL)𝚏𝚕𝚘' @goutdumonsieurLINKPeople yell about « bromance » but i’ll take it, bro it’s with junyoung and song kang i’m open to it (plus when they say bromance they’ll just be mates at 100% no ambiguity 😭)yamileth🪿•KARMA• @ya_SKZ731LINK@BoysLoveHubENG everyone’s mad it’s a bromance but i know the tension is abt to be goodLee Jun-young and Song Kang in talks for piano drama Four Hands amid busy schedules and military serviceFour Hands takes its title from a piano technique in which two performers share the same instrument. The upcoming drama is set against the backdrop of an arts high school and traces the intertwined lives of two aspiring pianists.Beginning with their teenage years and continuing into adulthood, the story explores how their bond evolves through friendship, competition, romance, and personal growth, while highlighting the challenges and passions of pursuing music at a professional level.Lee Jun-young is also being considered for the lead role in The New Employee Chairman Kang. The drama is adapted from a popular webtoon, where he may star alongside Jung Chae-won.In 2025, he has kept busy with a string of projects. These works include Melo Movie, When Life Gives You Tangerines, and Weak Hero Class 2. Other than these, his performance in Pump Up The Healthy Love earned him positive attention from viewers.Meanwhile, Song Kang is serving his mandatory military service at present and is scheduled to complete his enlistment on October 1, 2025.