Queen Mantis: Full release schedule, plot, cast, & all you need to know

SBS' new mystery thriller police procedural drama titled Queen Mantis (사마귀: 살인자의 외출) is scheduled to premiere its first episode on September 5, 2025. The series will also be available internationally through Netflix under its licensing agreement with the South Korean broadcaster.Queen Mantis is adapted from the 2017 French drama La Mante, originally produced by TF1. Directed by Byun Young-joo and written by screenwriter Lee Young-jong, the drama stars Go Hyun-jung and Jang Dong-yoon in the lead roles.The storyline of Queen Mantis follows a convicted serial killer who has spent years behind bars. The case resurfaces when a new string of murders occurs, each replicating her past crimes, drawing her back into an investigation.Queen Mantis: Full schedule,The drama will be broadcast on SBS and stream on Netflix beginning September 5, 2025. A total of 8 episodes will be released, 2 per week on Fridays and Saturdays, with the finale set for September 27, 2025.Each episode is expected to run approximately 70 minutes. Here is the complete episode release schedule, as per the latest updates:EpisodeRelease DateEpisode 1September 5, 2025Episode 2September 6, 2025Episode 3September 12, 2025Episode 4September 13, 2025Episode 5September 19, 2025Episode 6September 20, 2025Episode 7September 26, 2025Episode 8September 27, 2025Queen Mantis: Plot, cast, and teaser details ahead of September 2025 releaseGo Hyun-jung in Queen Mantis (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)The story of the Queen Mantis centers on Jung Yi-shin, a notorious serial killer known as the “Mantis,” who was convicted two decades ago for the brutal murders of five men. Since then, she has lived in prison, cut off from her only son, Cha Soo-yeol. Soo-yeol, who has carried a lifelong resentment toward his mother, has grown up to become a police detective.When a series of killings occurs, closely mirroring the crimes once committed by the Mantis, Soo-yeol is forced to confront his past. To track down the copycat murderer, he reluctantly turns to Jung Yi-shin for assistance. Their uneasy alliance sets the stage for a tense investigation and an emotionally charged exploration of a fractured mother-son relationship.Go Hyun-jung takes on the role of Jung Yi-shin, a convicted murderer serving time for a series of killings. Opposite her, Jang Dong-yoon portrays Cha Soo-yeol, a police detective who has lived apart from his mother and harbors deep resentment toward her.Jang Dong-yoon in Queen Mantis (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)On August 13, 2025, SBS released the first teaser for its upcoming drama Queen Mantis, followed by a second teaser on August 19. Both previews highlight the tense dynamic between Go Hyun-jung and Jang Dong-yoon, who play a convicted serial killer and her estranged detective son.Together, the two teasers establish the series’ central conflict as a fractured mother-son relationship entangled in a case of copycat killings. Through quick cuts, sharp dialogue, and a foreboding visual, the previews set the stage for a psychological and procedural thriller.The first teaser begins with a stark exchange as Cha Soo-yeol confronts his mother, Jung Yi-shin, about killing 5 men. The trailer then reveals Yi-shin’s comments about her past crimes and flashes of her at a crime scene.Alongside the mother-son conflict, the teaser also introduces two police officers, played by Jo Sung-ha and Lee El, who are tasked with investigating a wave of copycat murders. The sharp contrast between their determination to stop the killings and Yi-shin’s eerie composure underscores the drama’s grim tone. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second teaser of Queen Mantis, released on August 19, shifts focus to the investigation. Officer Choi Jong-ho (Jo Sung-ha) notes that Jung Yi-shin has agreed to assist with the case. Cha Soo-yeol’s angry refusal to meet her further emphasizes the strained family relationship at the center of the narrative. The teaser builds toward an encounter between Yi-shin and Soo-yeol, ending with her unsettling words,“So we finally meet like this. Hello?”About the previous works of the cast of Queen MantisGo Hyun-jung was the runner-up in Miss Korea 1989 and has worked in various television and film productions. Her drama credits include Mask Girl (2023), Reflection of You (2021), Sandglass (1995), Spring Day (2005), Return (2018), Dear My Friends (2016), and The Queen’s Classroom (2013). Her film credits include A Tiger in Winter (2018) and a cameo appearance in Netflix’s Alive (2020).Jang Dong-yoon gained recognition with School 2017 before leading hit dramas like The Tale of Nokdu (2019) and Search (2020). His television work also includes Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023), which he is best known for, and also Like Flowers in Sand (2023–2024), My Man is Cupid (2023–2024), among many.