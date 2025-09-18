  • home icon
  Who is Brown Eyed Soul? All about BTS' Taehyung's music recommendation and playlist shared during his latest Weverse live

Who is Brown Eyed Soul? All about BTS’ Taehyung’s music recommendation and playlist shared during his latest Weverse live

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 18, 2025 14:50 GMT
Brown Eyed Soul and BTS
Brown Eyed Soul and BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@long_play_music, Weverse/@BTS)

On Thursday, September 18, BTS's Taehyung rolled out a livestream on Weverse titled "Yo", playing several tracks from the South Korean band Brown Eyed Soul. The idol kicked off the livestream by stating that he has been a long-time fan of the band.

Though he doesn't actively listen to them these days, he expressed that he felt like listening to their music due to their upcoming album and wanted to share his recommendations with ARMYs.

Here's what the idol stated:

"So, like…the reason is..well, kind of TMI, but...it’s not like someone asked me to play this or that, I know them personally. I just thought I’d share that I’ve been a fan for ages. I’m a fan of Brown Eyed Soul. I’ve always listened to them whenever I wanted to feel good, and since they just dropped a new song…"
He continued,

"A lot of people loved them back in the 90s, and I did too. But right now I’m just in the mood for their music... So yeah, next up is Brown Eyed Soul. I wanted to listen together, so I turned on the live."

Therefore, during the livestream, which lasted for around 30 minutes, he played several tracks from the South Korean band. Here's the complete list of recommendations, mostly consisting of Brown Eyed Soul tracks, that the idol played for ARMYs during his recent Weverse livestream:

  • 연극이 끝난 후 (After the play ends) - 샤프 (Sharp)
  • Feeling of alone - Seo Yun-hyeok & So Soo-bin
  • Promise You - BR OWN EYED SOUL
  • Is The Wind - BR OWN EYED SOUL
  • My Story - BR OWN EYED SOUL
  • 정말 사랑했을까 (Did We Really Love) - BR OWN EYED SOUL
  • Love Ballad - BR OWN EYED SOUL
  • The Lord In the Storm (feat. Heritage) - BR OWN EYED SOUL
  • If It's The Same - BR OWN EYED SOUL

The following article will unveil more about the artist recommended by BTS's Taehyung during his recent Weverse livestream, Brown Eyed Soul.

All you need to know about Brown Eyed Soul, the South Korean band recommended by BTS's Taehyung

Brown Eyed South is a three-piece South Korean R&B group that debuted under Next Music back in September 2003 with their first album, Soul Free. The members include Jungyup, Naul, Youngjun, and Sung Hoon. From the time of their debut, the group began to garner a lot of attention and recognition, especially for the song from their first album, Did We Really Love.

Brown Eyed Soul (Image via Instagram/@long_play_music)
Brown Eyed Soul (Image via Instagram/@long_play_music)

The track dominated several music charts for a long time and also bagged first place on the KBS charts. The following year, the group rolled out their first tour, which was based on their album, Soul Free. The next four years, the group spent their time creating their second album, The Wind, The Sea, The Rain, which was released in November 2007.

This album also became a commercial success by selling out over 100,000 copies. It also helped Brown Eyed Soul win the R&B award at the 5th Korean Music Awards in 2008. In July 2010, they rolled out three new singles, I’ll Make Way, Blowin' My Mind on April 7, Love Ballad, Never Forget on May 10, & Can’t Stop Lovin’ You.

In November of the same year, they released their third album, Browneyed Soul, which was followed by two other albums called Soul Cooke in 2015 and It' Soul Right in 2019. Around March 2023, it was announced that due to the contract termination between Next Music and the member Sung Hoon, the idol chose to depart from the agency and Brown Eyed Soul.

Most recently, it was announced that the group will be rolling out its latest album, SOUL Tricycle, which is expected to be released on September 23, 6 PM KST.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
