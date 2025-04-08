Who is Daniel Arsham? Visual artist sues HYBE over alleged unauthorised use of artwork in Quavo’s ‘Back to the Basics’ video

American artist Daniel Arsham has filed a lawsuit against HYBE America for allegedly using his sculpture in a music video without his approval. On April 7, 2025, Seoul Wire reported that the visual artist took legal action over rapper Quavo’s promotional video for Back to the Basics 2025.

It featured Arsham’s 2018 sculpture Quartz Eroded 1961 Ferrari GT throughout the video. Quavo’s label is part of Quality Control Music. It is a company managed under HYBE America.

For those unaware, Daniel Arsham is a renowned American contemporary visual artist. He is known for his signature “eroded” sculptures that fuse themes of decay and luxury. His work has been featured in global galleries and fashion collaborations with brands like Dior, Adidas, and Porsche.

Arsham claims that his artwork was used in the video without any request for permission or prior notice. The alleged video was shared on Quavo’s Instagram and TikTok last December.

After seeing the clip, he reportedly sent multiple notices asking the team to stop using the content but received no response. The artist stated that this caused both reputational harm and financial damage. He also accused the defendants of attempting to benefit from his name.

HYBE America is a part of the major K-pop conglomerate HYBE Corporation. It was named due to its connection with Quality Control and SB Projects. Both were acquired under the label's U.S. expansion plans led by Scooter Braun.

While Quavo isn’t signed directly to the label, he is managed by SB Projects. This links him to the company.

Exploring the artist’s background and the legal battle amid the HYBE lawsuit

Arsham has been featured in top art spaces globally and is represented by the Paris-based Galerie Perrotin. He has worked with several major brands over the years. This includes Dior, Adidas, Porsche, and Tiffany. His creative reach also extends into film and fashion.

He was also recently listed in Hypebeast’s HB100, which honors cultural leaders.

In the past, Arsham has also been part of storytelling projects like Hourglass. It was a film series made in partnership with Adidas. His work continues to be popular across both art and commercial spaces.

According to official court records filed in the Southern District of New York, Arsham has raised four legal claims. The claims are direct copyright infringement, vicarious infringement, contributory infringement, and a violation of his publicity rights.

He has also requested monetary compensation and a ban on any future use or sharing of the disputed content. A jury trial has been formally requested as part of the process.

As of now, neither HYBE America nor Quavo’s team has publicly responded to the lawsuit.

