"Who told her to do that?": Fans disappointed as BLACKPINK's Lisa switches her original MONEY dance break for a seated down version at Coachella 2025

On Saturday, April 12, BLACKPINK's Lisa performed at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival Day 1, garnering reactions from fans online. While the idol previously performed at Coachella with her fellow K-pop girl group members, many fans and netizens were excited to see what she had in store as a solo artist.

For most parts of her appearance, people were happy and impressed with the performances she rolled out. However, when the Rockstar artist was performing her solo track, MONEY, many were disappointed with the lack of the song's dance break.

Fans were looking forward to the dance break of the song at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival. However, instead of rolling out the same, the idol took a seat in the middle of the stage, leaving many confused and disappointed.

People criticized the idol for omitting the highlight of the song at an important festival like the 2025 Coachella and expressed that it was a bad idea in general. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Lisa skipping money's dance break... who told her to do that? Who's her choreographer???" one fan said.

"AND ITS THE BEST PART OF THE SONG LIKE NOO UGHH," said a fan on X.

"Lisa abandoning the money dance break to ???? Sit????" added another fan.

"Someone tell me i didn’t just witness lisa sitting down during the money dance breakdown," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens expressed their frustration over the BLACKPINK singer skipping the dance break for MONEY.

"She was like, 'No honey, you've seen enough dance break,'" stated a fan.

"To whoever made LISA sit down and do this mess during her ICONIC Money dance break…YOU SUCK!!!" added an X user.

"It was a DANCE break for crying out loud… and one of the best dancers of all time, LALISA literally just took a BREAK during it?! How am I supposed to forgive this?!" said a netizen.

"Nah fr bc that’s the best part of the performance," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer-songwriter, actress, and dancer who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members, BLACKPINK. However, in December 2023, following the expiration of the members' contract with the agency, they also chose to depart YG Entertainment.

Regardless, the members' contract as a group, BLACKPINK, still stands valid under YG Entertainment. Therefore, following their contract's end, the members signed with different labels or kickstarted their own agencies for their solo promotions. The BLACKPINK rapper not only started her own label, LLOUD, but also signed with RCA Records for international promotions.

Following this, the idol rolled out several solo tracks such as Rockstar, New Woman feat. Rosalìa, and more. In February 6, 2025, she rolled out a pre-release single of her upcoming solo debut album, Alter Ego. The track, titled Born Again, featured two other artists, Doja Cat and RAYE.

Soon, she released her album, Alter Ego. Additionally, the idol also made her acting debut through her role in HBO's The White Lotus season 3 TV series. She played the role of Mook, a hotel worker of The White Lotus resort in Thailand.

With a pile of content coming from the idol, fans and netizens can looking forward to what the idol's solo career has in store for them.

