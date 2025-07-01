Who is Woo-tae? Lee Hyeri reported to be dating the ‘Street Man Fighter’ dancer months after Ryu Jun-yeol drama

On July 1, 2025, South Korean media outlet My Daily reported that Girl's Day’s Lee Hyeri is rumored to be dating choreographer Woo-tae. According to the report, Hyeri and Woo-tae are believed to have built a rapport while collaborating on the 2024 feature film Victory.

Woo-tae was a member of the Mbitious crew and rose to fame through Mnet’s show Street Man Fighter, which aired in 2022. He officially joined THE L1VE label in February 2024 and has been active there since.

As per the same media outlet, their relationship grew closer over time. They have reportedly been dating for more than a year.

"The filming of the movie took place in Geoje, Gyeongnam, and they first met while practicing choreography there. They continued to date in Seoul and showed affectionate behavior. They haven't told people around them for long, but they've been dating for close to a year," an industry tipster told My Daily.

Woo-tae contributed as a lead choreographer on the film, working in team with fellow artist Kinky. Hyeri starred in the production, playing the head of a newly formed cheer squad called the Millennium Girls.

Sources mentioned in the article said Hyeri and Woo-tae first met during early rehearsal stages. Woo-tae guided Hyeri and the cast through several performance routines that were showcased in the film, including retro tracks like Diva’s Why Are You Calling Me and Deux’s Turn Around and Look At Me.

Lee Hyeri’s agency's response to the reports of her dating Woo-tae; the actress' past relationship with Ryu Jun-yeol explained

After the story surfaced, Lee Hyeri’s agency Sublime addressed the speculation. A company spokesperson told Sports Donga:

"It is difficult to confirm as it is the actress's private life. We ask for your understanding."

The news arrives after Lee Hyeri ended her reported seven-year relationship with her Reply 1988 co-star Ryu Jun-yeol in 2023. The duo initially connected in 2015 during the production of the hit series. Since then, the pair has maintained their relationship mostly confidential.

In March 2024, Ryu was spotted in Hawaii, allegedly holidaying with actress Han So-hee, as seen in the images released by Dispatch.

Soon after, Hyeri posted an Instagram story with the caption “Funny,” along with a vacation photo. The post caught eyes, with lots guessing if it was about the Hawaii reports. The following day, Han So-hee shared a picture of a dog holding a knife with the caption “I find it funny, too." Shortly after, Han confirmed she was dating Ryu Jun-yeol on her Naver Blog.

Han subsequently released an official apology to Lee Hyeri, stating she responded hastily with her Instagram updates. But by the end of March 2024, Korean outlet Hankyung confirmed that Ryu and Han broke up after two weeks.

Meanwhile, Hyeri’s upcoming 'Welcome to Hyeri's Studio' event is set for July 5, 2025, at the Taipei International Convention Center.

