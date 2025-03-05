Why was Kenshin Kamimura removed from ONE N’ ONLY and dropped by Stardust Promotion? Everything we know so far

On March 4, 2025, Japanese star Kenshin Kamimura was officially removed from ONE N’ ONLY and dropped by Stardust Promotion. The agency announced his contract termination due to a serious compliance violation. The official website confirmed his exit, issuing an apology to fans for the decision.

"We are pleased to announce that we have terminated our management contract with Uemura Kenshin as of today, March 4th, due to the discovery of serious compliance violations by him. We deeply apologize to our fans and all those involved for any inconvenience caused," the statement read.

While Stardust Promotion did not disclose full details, reports indicate that Kamimura secretly signed contracts with other companies without the agency’s knowledge. However, Hong Kong news has reported that the Nagoya native was arrested in Hong Kong on March 2, 2025, for alleged indecent assault.

The incident reportedly happened during a celebration dinner in Mong Kok’s Portland Street after his fan meeting on March 1. The alleged victim, a female interpreter, reported it the next day. Kamimura was reportedly charged and appeared in West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on March 4. The case is adjourned to April 15 for further hearing.

For now, Stardust Promotion has not provided further comments on the matter. Following the official announcement by his agency, KENSHIN erased his presence from social media, deleting both his Instagram and X accounts.

ONE N’ ONLY’s official X page removed Kenshin Kamimura from the cover image. His exit leaves the Japanese band with five members, which includes TETTA (Seki Tetta), REI (Sawamura Rei), EIKU (Yamashita Eiku), HAYATO (Takao Hayato), and NAOYA (Kusakawa Naoya).

The Japanese agency also confirmed their LIVE TOUR 2025「||: ONE N’ ONLY:||」will continue as planned. Moreover, no ticket refunds will be given.

Kenshin Kamimura's upcoming projects

Kenshin Kamimura's latest project, My Unknown Me, is ongoing. According to The Movie DB, the Japanese artist stars as Sho Akiyama in the eight-episode series. Lately, KENSHIN played Haruki Hirukawa in Our Youth, a Japanese drama from 2024–2025.

The show follows Haruki, a troublemaker, and Jin Minase, a model student played by Junsei Motojima. Kamimura and Motojima went on an Asia tour to promote the series, and the two joined a fan meeting in Hong Kong on March 1, 2025. It was part of their Asia tour for Our Youth.

More events are planned in Thailand, Osaka, and Tokyo soon. The singer has been a member of Satori Boys Club since 2015. He then joined the group ONE N’ ONLY in 2018.

Born in Aichi Prefecture, he has pursued acting alongside his music career. The 25-year-old has appeared in the film Battle King!! -We’ll Rise Again - (2023) and the drama FAKE MOTION: Tatta Hitotsu no Negai (2021).

In addition to music and acting, Kenshin Kamimura is active in radio broadcasting. He runs a segment called K Studio on ONE N’ ONLY’s regular radio program One En Time on AuDee, where he invites comedians for discussions.

