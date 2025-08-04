"Why is it postponed?"- Fans disappointed over Ok Taecyeon's 'Soul Mate' reportedly missing from Netflix's August schedule despite prior announcement

Ok Taecyeon starrer Soul Mate, a Korean-Japanese BL drama by Netflix, gains attention due to a reported delay in the release. Netflix is set to release Soul Mate, which was confirmed and has been under production since June 2024. It features K-pop idol turned actor Ok Taecyeon of 2 PM and the Alice in Borderland fame Hayato Isomura.The drama quickly piqued fans interest due to the cast ahead of its premiere. In February 2025, Netflix Japan unveiled a teaser video confirming Soul Mate's release in August this year. However, many fans looking forward to the show noticed that Soul Mate was missing from the release schedule of the OTT platform.Furthermore, many also noticed that the show was marked 'coming soon' on the platform. Additionally, Netflix did not make any official statement regarding the delay or postponement. This left fans disappointed, and they turned to X, demanding answers from Netflix.&quot;Hey @netflix @NetflixJP, where's the update on Soul Mate? It was slated for an August release, but there haven't been any posters, trailers, or a release date? Why is it postponed? Give us an announcement please!&quot; a fan said.&quot;not this already being over when it didn’t even start…&quot; a user added.&quot;LIKE WHAT EVEN HAPPENED WITH THIS SHOW ksksksksm I need the deets asap???&quot; a netizen stated.Fans continue to criticize Netflix due to the reportedly delay in the release.&quot;give us an explanation!!! @Netflix it’s your platform’s first original Asian BL series, and there’s still no release date for this month…&quot; a netizen reacted.&quot;i tried to warn everybody about this... i have been waiting for this series since it was announced but there's no teaser, any kind of promotion and it's missing for netflix's august releases, no words from the show's team or director, we lost so bad....&quot; a fan commented.&quot;literally been waiting to hear something about this since last month . Netflix allows a set reminder but there’s nothing regarding release date which was this month supposedly…&quot; another fan commented.Fans wished Soul Mate had not been postponed further until next year.&quot;Omg i was waiting for this for more than a Year dont say it gets postponed,&quot; a user stated.&quot;If this also gets pushed back to 2026, I'll end it all,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Alice is going to be released in Sept., they can't clash.. I hope they release this soon,&quot; a netizen mentioned.Netflix's BL drama Soul Mate starring Ok Taecyeon &amp; Isomura Hayato: genre, plot, and moreSoul Mate is a Boys Love, or BL drama written and helmed by director Hashizume Shunki. The upcoming drama was initially tagged as a bromance series. However, Netflix later clarified it to be a love story between two young men creating excitement among fans as this would mark Ok Taecyeon's first ever BL show.Soul Mate depicts the ten years of a Korean man named Hwang Johan (Ok Taecyeon) and a Japanese man called Ryu (Isomura Hayato) in Seoul, Berlin, and Japan. Ryu is someone who has left his past behind in Japan. On the other hand, Hwang Johan is a boxer who is haunted by unhealed wounds.Hwang Johan coincidentally saves Ryu's life in a church located in Berlin. This event turns their lives around as they grow close, learning more about love and life each day.In other news, Ok Taecyeon recently led the KBS2 drama The First Night with the Duke with SNSD's Seohyun. Additionally, Isomura Hayato is set to return in Alice in Borderland 3, releasing on September 25, 2025, on Netflix.