Will WINNER’s Song Min-ho have to re-enlist in the military? Controversy explained amid investigation

K-pop group WINNER's member Song Min-ho has found himself in hot waters recently for allegedly skipping his duties as an active military personnel. An investigation was set up to verify the extent of these allegations.

According to the report by Herald Pop, on March 31, a spokesperson of the National Police Agency revealed that Song Min-ho had "largely admitted to leaving his workplace during business hours."

On April 2, Sports Seoul reported that the third round of investigations had been completed on the matter by the National Police Agency.

The authorities have found that the allegations were largely true and that Min-ho was absent from duty for an extended period while serving as a public service worker.

Will WINNER's Song Min-ho have to serve in the military again?

The National Police Agency had investigated the Fiance hitmaker three times under the Military Service Act as of March 26, according to Herald Pop's report on March 31. The rapper also had to undergo a search and seizure and communications investigation.

If found guilty, Song Min-ho's discharge might get cancelled, and he will have to serve an extension service period.

According to Article 33 of the Military Service Act, any personnel found absent from their post for an extended period of time will have to serve five times the duration of that absence.

The other punishment is criminal punishment, where the accused can serve up to three years in prison if found absent or not serving the post for eight or more days without authorization.

Song was discharged from the military on December 23, 2024, after completing alternative service as a social service worker. However, his past absences were brought to light, and the singer came under fire for violating the rules.

He was reportedly stationed at the Mapo Community Service Facility in Seoul, but he was reported as absent several times, and his colleagues also raised suspicions over his attendance records.

Song Min-ho's label, YG Entertainment, had issued a statement saying,

"The reason for the sick leave is an extension of the treatment he was receiving before serving, and we inform you that all other vacation days were used in accordance with regulations."

He had cited panic and anxiety disorders are reasons for frequent leaves. However, he was reportedly found attending parties in coastal cities like Goseong and Yangyang. He had enlisted in the military in March 2023.

As a result, Seoul's mayor, Oh Se-hoon, launched a comprehensive investigation across the city's social service centres, and Min-ho was subsequently booked for violating the Military Service Act.

Who is WINNER's Song Min-ho?

Song Min-ho, popularly known by his mononym Mino, debuted as the rapper of the K-pop group WINNER in 2013 along with members Seung-yoon, Seung-hoon, and Jin-woo.

Mino was a contestant on the hip-hop survival reality show Show Me the Money in season 4 of the show. He went on to become a judge on the show in its tenth season. Mino made his solo debut in 2018 with the EP XX.

WINNER has been on a hiatus since 2020 with Jin-woo's military enlistment. However, they made a comeback in 2022 with their fourth EP, Holiday, and its lead single, I Love U.

The members have been active with their solo ventures and hosting online events as a group. The group has yet to make a comeback this year.

