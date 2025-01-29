"Woken from the grave"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Shut Down MV surpasses 700 million views      

On January 29, 2025, BLACKPINK's official X account announced that the female group's Shut Down music video surpassed 700 million views on their official YouTube channel, leaving the fandom proud. The update was accompanied by the below-mentioned caption:

"#BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' M/V HITS 700 Million Views @YouTube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so mushc!"

For those unversed, Shut Down was released on September 16, 2022, through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. It was the title and second track of the band's second Korean-language studio album, Born Pink. The song was penned by the personalities, including Teddy, Danny Chung, and Vince.

Subsequently, the female group's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They took to the internet and expressed their honest opinions about the band's achievements. An X user tweeted:

"oh woken from the grave."

The fandom shared multiple congratulatory snippets for BLACKPINK's latest feat.

"BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’—a glittering phenomenon that transcends mere numbers! $ongo,"- a fan reacted.

"Dang that is popular,"- a fan shared.

"Omg my girls are always creating and breaking records! Can't wait for shut down to reach more billions and millions,"- a fan commented.

Some internet users further demanded the release of their upcoming album, accompanied by multiple songs for their much-anticipated comeback.

"BLACKPINK proves that they are the biggest K-pop gg ever the entertainment industry has seen everyone should be afraid of them,"- a user shared.

"it is our job sooooo we need just more then 12 songs,"- a user reacted.

"Their streaming power is really great,"- a user commented.

More about BLACKPINK

The South Korean girl group features four members, including Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. The band made their official debut in August 2016 with their single album Square One. It was released through YG Entertainment and featured two tracks, including Whistle and Boombayah.

The single record was penned by the personalities, including B.I., Teddy, and Bekuh Boom. Meanwhile, Teddy, Future Bounce, and Bekuh Boom were responsible for the production. In recent news, the band members held a fan sign event in Seoul, South Korea, on August 8, 2024, to commemorate their eighth anniversary. They interacted with 88 fans who were invited through a lucky draw that happened on Weverse.

YG Entertainment's founder, Yang Hyun-suk, has confirmed that the quartet will make their much-anticipated comeback in 2025. The group's return will be followed by a world tour in the same year.

