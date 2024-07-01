"WONY BLONDE MY ROMAN EMPIRE"-Fans swoon over IVE's Wonyoung blonde hair color in the latest Cosmo Collection

On July 1, 2024, the South Korea-based brand Hapa Kristin revealed their first collection starring IVE's Wonyoung through their Instagram handle. The domestic eye contacts brand unveiled the latest collaboration, Cosmo Kristin X Jang Won Young, featuring four different color lenses, including Champagne, Gray, Olive, and Brown.

Hapa Kristin Korea released multiple pictures featuring Wonyoung for the Cosmo Kristin Collection line. In the latest pictorial, she donned minimalistic outfits highlighted by her blonde hair color.

In the first set of images, she wore a white shirt styled with a grey colored tie and flared pants. She complemented her formal appearance with a hime haircut, accessories, and the Gray contact lenses from Hapa Kristin's Cosmo Collection.

In another post, IVE's Wonyoung donned a knitted green-blue top styled with jeans. She complemented her look with accessories and flaunted Olive colored lenses from the Cosmo Kristin Collection.

The idol was also seen in a white dress in the pictorial for the Champagne lenses. In the last set of images, IVE's Wonyoung donned a brown-colored co-ord set styled with a golden-colored bangle with the collection's Brown lenses.

Soon, the latest Cosmo Collection pictures featuring IVE's Wonyoung circulated on social media, and fans could not stop swooning over her blonde hair color. Subsequently, an X user tweeted:

"WONY BLONDE MY ROMAN EMPIRE."

Netizens praised IVE's Wonyoung for her blonde hair color and stated she looked good in everything. One fan quipped that her latest look should be studied in the history books.

"The impact blonde wonyoung had should be studied in the history books."- A fan reacted.

"Blonde hime cut wonyoung in a grey/silver and white suit HELLO IM NOT OKAY."- A fan shared.

"This collab is absolutely legendary. Blonde Wonyoung our Goddess!!"- A fan commented.

"MORE BLONDE WONYOUNG (god she really looks good in anything)."- A fan mentioned.

Some netizens expressed their desire to see the IVE member officially dye her hair blonde, while others stated that Wonyoung's new look would always be iconic. Meanwhile, the fandom went wild over her blonde hair color.

"Blonde wonyoung is so beautiful, ethereal and fans could swim oceans for her!! She slays blonde look. I love her so much!! Everytime she colors her hair blonde, my heart melts and I can't function properly."- A user reacted.

"Wony blonde hair is always iconic."- A user commented.

"Wonyoung with blonde hair is driving crazy everyone."- A user mentioned.

"i need wonyoung to officially go blonde."- A user shared.

More details about IVE's Wonyoung

Jang Won-young, known by her stage name Wonyoung, is one of the famous and prominent members of the South Korean girl group IVE and has been associated with Starship Entertainment, Off the Record, EMI, and Columbia.

She was born on August 31, 2004, in Seoul, South Korea, and is currently 19 years old. The singer graduated from the School of Performing Arts.

IVE's Wonyoung was also a former member of the project girl group Iz*One. She was a representative of Starship Entertainment alongside An Yu-jin and Cho Ka-hyeon on the survival reality show Produce 48. She finished the show in first place and debuted with the now-disbanded group Iz*One.

Wonyoung has hosted shows and programs as well. She was declared the new MC of Music Bank with ENHYPEN's Sunghoon. The duo's chemistry onstage won many hearts, and subsequently, they were honored with the Best Couple Award at the KBS Entertainment Awards held in 2021. She went on to host the Asia Artist Awards in 2021.

Fast forward to December 1, 2021, Wonyoung officially made her debut with IVE and released a single album, Eleven, with a title track of the same name. The group unveiled their debut studio album, I've Ive, on April 10, 2023.

Wonyoung received songwriting credits for two tracks from this album, Mine and Shine with Me. She has written other songs such as Dreamlike and With*One (from Bloom*lz, 2020), OTT (from I've Mine, 2023), and Blue Heart (from Ive Switch from 2024).

In recent news, IVE's Wonyoung was appointed as the new model for the apparel brand Rolarola in February 2024 and was selected as the brand ambassador for the haircare brand Kérastase.

IVE unveiled its second extended play, Ive Switch, on April 29, 2024. Wonyoung has a songwriting credit on the EP's track Blue Heart.

