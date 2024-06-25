"Worst artist management"— SM Entertainment earns backlash over Red Velvet Joy's update amid last-minute delay to the group's latest comeback, COSMIC

On Monday, June 24, Red Velvet's Joy posted a message on her Dear. U Bubble account allegedly addressing SM Entertainment's management of their group and the recently released comeback album COSMIC. Joy reportedly called out the agency for not listening to the members' requests and preferences while editing the music video.

"Well ... They didn't listen to our opinion and we were just waiting but we ended up watching the MV without any edits. I can't say more than this, so I'll just stay quiet."

Joy's Bubble post also brought up concerns about SM Entertainment's poor scheduling. The music video for COSMIC was supposed to be released on Monday at 6 pm KST, but it was pushed back due to the agency's need to implement final touches.

"Hello. This is RED Production. We regret to inform you that the release of Red Velvet's new music video for the album "Cosmic," was originally scheduled for 6 PM today but has been delayed. The delay is due to final touched aimed at enhancing the video's quality," the company announced.

The information regarding the delay was announced 30 minutes after the song's scheduled release time. This naturally angered fans, who were eagerly anticipating the music video release. Following Red Velvet Joy's Bubble message about not being able to notice any significant changes in the music video, fans could tell that even the members were dissatisfied with the agency's actions.

As a result, the agency and its management faced backlash from netizens:

"The best company when it comes to innovation in the industry, but definitely has the worst artist management amongst all. Fck u," a netizen wrote on X.

"I feel like crying really … on a day like this where Joy should’ve been really happy .. this is the outcome. She really worked so hard for this comeback. I can feel her disappointment. SM never did something right especially for Joy & today they reached another peak of evilness," added another netizen

"The concept idea was given by JOY , she made ppt for cosmic comeback and gave us midsommer and sailor velvet but what she is getting in return??," wrote another fan on X

Since this is the fourth delay that Red Velvet has experienced, fans of the K-pop group have also criticized SM Entertainment for its poor management.

"Was there a delay again in red velvet's mv release for cosmic? incompetent company fr," said an netizen on X.

"It's even pointless to say do better next time cuz you never learn," added another X user.

"RV mv delay likeeee why r they acting like film students rendering their film minutes before the screening," wrote another fan.

Red Velvet released their ninth mini-album, COSMIC, in celebration of their 10th debut anniversary

On June 24, Red Velvet released their ninth mini-album, COSMIC, which included a lead single of the same name. The album includes six songs and was released to commemorate the girl group's tenth anniversary of their debut.

Red Velvet made their official debut under SM Entertainment on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness. Fans expressed excitement as the members got closer to their 10-year debut date. Aside from COSMIC, the album features the following tracks:

Sunflower

Last Drop

Love Arcade

Bubble

Night Drive

Despite the delay in its release, COSMIC has already achieved several milestones in terms of music chart position. It appeared on provincial music charts at #4 on Bugs, #13 on Genie, #25 on MelOn, and #52 on Flo. As fans continue to stream and enjoy Red Velvet's latest comeback, they are ecstatic about their achievements.