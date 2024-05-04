SM Entertainment employee alleges HYBE of approaching all SM workers to recruit them

A current, anonymous employee of SM Entertainment has allegedly revealed that HYBE Labels has approached almost each of their employees to work for them. Talking to CBC No cut News on April 17, 2024, this SM employee made certain revelations that were originally released via Instiz website.

The employee said (as translated by Pannchoa):

"It is not something new that HYBE paid attention to SM's culture technology. Among the long-time practitioners here, there's not a single person who wasn't head hunted (recruited) from HYBE. There is no one who has never received an offer (from them), this was especially true in the areas of new talent development and producing personnel."

In the past as well, there have been similar allegations imposed upon HYBE Labels, which manages BTS. But the proofs about their authenticity have been scarce. However, due to this recent revelation, it has come to light that the past accusations were true.

Moreover, it has also been noted that HYBE does have a lot of ex-SM employees. Fans speculate that it could be the result of the company's constant approach to hire them. The employee even revealed that the company mostly approaches young and new talent appealing to them to switch.

New chaos arises between HYBE and SM Entertainment

One of the in-house employees of the esteemed SM Entertainment came out with a crucial revelation a few days ago. However, this news captured the public eye on May 3, 2024. His revelation has shocked the HYBE groups' fans, especially because the company is constantly finding itself in the middle of chaos.

Just recently, HYBE had also acquired all the shares of Lee Soo-man, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily. Lee Soo-man is the founder of SM Entertainment. This sudden purchase of all shares put HYBE on the suspicious map.

According to the Instiz website, some of the fans' reactions on X read, "But why is Hybe so obsessed with SM?3," "NCT's manager also moved there. They have so many SM Entertainment staffs," and more.

Due to the ongoing dispute between HYBE, specifically its president, Bang Si-hyuk, and ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin, a lot of other things came into the limelight as well. Even though fans have refrained from believing in Hee-jin much, the recent accusations against HYBE have landed the company in hot water.

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM's new album, Right Place, Wrong Person, is slated to be released in May. Min Hee-jin accused HYBE of announcing this project deliberately when the activities of ADOR's junior group, NewJeans, were already pre-planned for this time period. She alleged HYBE of trying to foreshadow their popularity by announcing new BTS projects.