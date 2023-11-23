Jungkook’s much-anticipated debut Golden achieved yet another towering milestone, but this time a bit differently. In this instance, Jungkook helped his company achieve a financial milestone in addition to the fortune that his group has contributed towards significantly in the past few years. Golden’s release on November 3, 2023, caused HYBE corporation to achieve their biggest third-quarter sales since the establishment of the company.

Expand Tweet

This news was reported by local media outlets. The biggest reason behind this financial rise was the amount of digital sales of the Golden album. This profit is said to increase even more during the 4th and the last quarter of the year 2023, with Golden’s promotional activities still going on.

BTS' maknae Jungkook causes financial rise for his entertainment company HYBE with his debut solo album, Golden

BigHit or HYBE Entertainment's corporate valuation has skyrocketed with the success of BTS. This increased valuation has implications for South Korea's stock market and investment climate, attracting attention and investments from both domestic and international investors.

The success of BTS has led to the expansion of HYBE, creating job opportunities within the entertainment industry. This success has also spurred growth in related sectors, including event management, production, and marketing.

BTS's global success has had a ripple effect on other K-pop acts managed by HYBE and other entertainment companies. The international recognition of BTS has paved the way for increased visibility and opportunities for other Korean artists.

Expand Tweet

BTS has been generating unmatched income for HYBE for almost a decade and this piece of information is hidden from no one. Recently, the maknae of the group proved the group’s impact as he was single-handedly able to bring loads of profit to the entertainment company. Such was the impact of the BTS star that he caused the company to achieve their best quarter 3 earnings till now, since its founding in 2005.

Jungkook's impact is evidenced by a substantial 21% increase in profits, figuratively 537.9 billion Won compared to the previous year. Notably, during BTS's hiatus, Jungkook played a pivotal role in preventing a decline in album sales by bolstering streaming figures.

Fans were over the moon because of this achievement and playfully remarked on one of the lyrics from Jungkook's solo song, Seven, as a descriptive in this matter. The line is “Weight of the world on your shoulders,” figuratively representing how he has carried the weight of the company on his solo shoulders.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden, proved to be a revolutionary success for his career. After this extremely successful stint, the maknae is now ready to fulfill his mandatory military duties along with the other 3 members RM, Jimin and V, who are yet to enlist. These four members have decided to enlist together and make a group comeback in 2025.