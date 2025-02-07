“You can really tell she put in the work” — Viewers praise BLACKPINK’s Jisoo for her “impressive” acting skills in her comeback with ‘Newtopia’

On Friday, February 7, the first two episodes of BLACKPINK Jisoo's latest K-drama series, Newtopia, was released. The show premiered on Amazon Prime, and many fans and netizens who were eagerly looking forward to the release rushed to get a glimpse of the series. Following the same, many expressed positive comments and reviews on the show, especially on Jisoo's acting.

Newtopia is a comedy apocalyptic-thriller series that revolves around a couple, Jae-yoon and Young-joo. Jae-yoon is a soldier completing his mandatory enlistment in the military, and during the same time, he breaks up with his girlfriend, Young-joo, over the phone.

However, when a zombie outbreak occurs in Seoul, the two strive and race towards reuniting with each other. Therefore, when the two episodes landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but commend the K-Pop idol's recent improvement in acting. Given that this was her second acting project, fans talked about how they could see the efforts and hard work that the idol put in for Newtopia.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"ji soo’s acting improved immensely omygodddd you can really tell she put in the work," wrote a fan.

"Not being biased but Jisoo’s acting in Newtopia is impressive & all the cast did a great job. Congratulations love!" said a fan on X.

"actress Jisoo is doing so well, seems like she suits comedy well, even better than before," added another fan.

"She did a great job so proud of our Jisoonie," commented a netizen.

Many fans also expressed their anticipation for the next episodes, with one calling the series "promising."

"As expected, ‘Newtopia’ is amazing and #JISOO did a fantastic job, so proud of our actress!" stated a user.

"NEWTOPIA WAS SO FUN AND ACTRESS JISOO DID SO WELL! I NEED MORE NOW," added another user.

"it looks so promising i love the comedy aspect in this zombie series & characters idc what anyone says but ji-soo is a promising actress the downside is that they did not drop all eps :((," said a netizen.

"Newtopia is genuinely funny as f*ck. 2 hours flew by like nothing thank u Jisoo for choosing this masterpiece to act in #NewTopia," commented another netizen.

All you need to know about the recent solo activities of BLACKPINK's Jisoo

BLACKPINK's Kim Ji-soo is a South Korean singer and actress that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. The idol stands as one of the vocalists under the group. Following the members' contract expiration with YG Entertainment, all the members either kickstarted their own agencies or signed under new ones for their solo schedules.

Regardless, BLACKPINK's contract as a group still stands true under YG Entertainment. The idol kickstarted her own agency, BLISSOO, in collaboration with her brother's company, Biomom. Following the same, she concentrated much of 2024 in her acting career, preparing and filming for her recent K-drama series, Newtopia.

Most recently, she announced her activities in the music industry. She will be rolling out her solo debut EP, Amortage, on February 14. In addition to that, she will also be rolling out an Asia tour starting on March 7. The Asia tour titled, Lights, Love, Action!, will stop at several cities including Macau, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Bangkok, and more.

Fans have been excitedly looking forward to the idol's new projects and releases since these announcements. Meanwhile, two new episodes of Newtopia are expected to be released every Friday on Amazon Prime and COUPANG TV.

