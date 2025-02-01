"I'm here for it" - BLINKs rejoice as BLACKPINK's Jisoo teases possible tour announcement on personal website

As BLACKPINK's Jisoo gears up for the release of her upcoming solo mini album AMORTAGE, fans noticed a significant update on her personal website. The mailing information page on her website lets fans be the first to know about tour dates, video premieres, and special announcements.

This detail led to reactions from netizens who believe it suggests a possible Jisoo tour in the future. BLINKs, the BLACKPINK fandom, are excited about the possibilities. Many fans expressed their enthusiasm and excitement for this speculated tour as fan wrote on X:

"What you mean she's going to have a tour? I'm here for it."

Expand Tweet

Trending

"EXCUSE ME? JISOO WHAT? JISOO TOUR DATES??!!????" wrote another fan.

"JISOO TOUR COMING SOON?" a fan commented.

"CONCERT JISOO will finally be back on business soon for JISOO tour! Life is worth finally living again," a netizen shared.

As the tour reports went viral, fans began requesting Jisoo to add their countries to the upcoming concert schedule.

"JISOO TOUR DATES?! TOUR DATES?!?! OH MY GOD come to malaysia please," one fan reacted.

"Manifesting for Jisoo in Jakarta," remarked another fan.

"I need new zealand to be the part of the jisoo tour make it happen please," a netizen commented.

Amidst all the excitement, one fan applauded Jisoo for managing the release of her album, drama series, variety show, and even a tour all at once.

"solo tour, mini album, new songs, variety shows, newtopia, orv, bf in demand, pfw, and many more events/ award shows that I dreamt of became reality from now on. i love you jisoo, you've been work really hard," a fan observed on X.

More about AMORTAGE and BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming events

AMORTAGE is BLACKPINK's Jisoo's first solo album after parting ways with YG Entertainment. On January 28, 2025, she announced her mini album would be released through Warner Records and BLISSOO. Jisoo has revealed in a live stream that the album will feature more tracks than her previous solo album, Me.

The text on the album cover states,

""AMORTAGE" is a fusion of amor (love) and montage, capturing the essence of love's journey- fleeting moments stitched together into a vivid, unforgettable reel."

The album has been described as the singer's most comprehensive solo work yet and follows the theme of emotional stages of love and defining moments of a relationship. BLACKPINK's Jisoo is garnering a lot of attention for her album cover avatars. Her look starkly contrasts the soft, romantic look from her previous solo, FLOWER.

Apart from the release of AMORTAGE, Jisoo is preparing for the release of her drama series Newtopia on February 7, 2025. The drama series is based on a zombie outbreak and was penned by Han Jin-won, who also wrote the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will also make her debut on the big screen with an adaptation of a popular webtoon, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, starring Lee Min-ho. The film is expected to release in 2025.

With Jisoo announcing the release of her solo album, Rosé's album Rosie, Jennie's recent single, Love Hangover, and upcoming album, RUBY, and Lisa announcing the release of Born Again, her ambitious collaboration with Doja Cat and Raye, including her album ALTER EGO, all BLACKPINK members are active in their solo eras.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's solo album AMORTAGE will drop on February 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback