No Mercy: When will episodes 5-6 release and what to expect

No Mercy is a currently airing South Korean drama that began on September 24, 2025. New episodes are broadcast twice a week, arriving every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:40 pm KST. Following the release of episodes 3 and 4 on October 1 and 2, the story will continue with episodes 5 and 6, scheduled to air on October 8 and 9.

No Mercy features Lee Joo-young, Koo Jun-hoe and Ji Seung-hyun in leading roles. It tells the story of Han So-min, an actress who loses her family to a voice phishing scam and infiltrates a crime syndicate using deepfake technology to take revenge.

What to expect from episode 5 and 6 of No Mercy?

The upcoming episodes of No Mercy promise heightened tension as So-min continues her risky infiltration into Ma Seok-gu’s criminal network. With her sharp planning, she works on convincing Ma of her loyalty by introducing Jeong-ju as the right-hand man of Mason, a supposed powerful figure offering a lucrative business opportunity. This move positions her closer to Ma’s inner circle, allowing her to build credibility and gain his trust.

However, the preview also shows cracks forming within Ma’s world. Increasing pressure from his boss and the weight of his operations push Ma into violent outbursts. At one point, he is seen shouting at his men and even slapping So-min, hinting that her cover may not hold for long.

No Mercy episode 4 recap: So-min infiltrates Ma Seok-gu’s syndicate as her parents' tragedy unravels

No Mercy opens with Han So-min, a theatre actress who has dropped out of the police academy to pursue her dream of acting. She has finally secured her first lead role and is thrilled at the thought of her parents watching her debut performance.

However, her mother, Kim Mi-yang, is far from supportive. Mi-yang disapproves of So-min’s choice, wanting her to return to the academy and give up acting.

On the morning of the play, So-min receives a call from her director, who asks her to pick up items on his behalf, promising to reimburse her later. Annoyed, she decides to mock him by handing him a brick instead of making the actual pickup. Though furious, the director controls his temper, knowing it is the show’s opening night.

Meanwhile, Mi-yang agrees to attend the play with her husband, Ha Hyeon-jin. Despite her cynicism, she buys a flower bouquet for So-min. Hyeon-jin waits at the auditorium gate while Mi-yang, delayed by the purchase, rushes toward the venue with the bouquet in hand.

At the same time, Ma Seok-gu is running a vast underworld operation involving scams, voice phishing, and drug rackets. His methods include stealing identities and using them for financial fraud. As he flees from the police in a car chase, he runs over Mi-yang. Finding her critically injured, he hides her in the trunk of his car.

Unaware of the tragedy, Hyeon-jin attends the play alone. Both he and So-min are disheartened and confused when Mi-yang fails to appear. However, when days pass without any sign of her, the family begins distributing missing-person pamphlets and reporting to the police. But the authorities dismiss the case, having registered Mi-yang as a runaway.

In her visits to the police, So-min runs into Park Jeong-hun, a former academy mate who is now a police officer investigating Ma’s drug operations. He has been one of the officers actively chasing Ma. Seeing So-min’s desperation, Jeong-hun agrees to help her. Their cases quickly intertwine when Hyeon-jin starts receiving voice-phishing calls.

The calls, coming from Mi-yang’s number, trick Hyeon-jin into believing his wife has been kidnapped. The scammer, posing as Mi-yang, manipulates him into revealing his OTP leading to his bank account being wiped clean. Devastated by the loss, Hyeon-jin takes his own life.

Loosing both of her parents, So-min resolves to uncover the truth behind the crimes. She partners with Jeong-hun, and together they begin making arrests of people tied to the rackets including So-min’s own theatre director.

Their search eventually leads to the grim discovery of Mi-yang’s burned body, discarded in a drum and dumped into the sea. Worse, they realize that Ma’s syndicate has been using Mi-yang’s identity for ongoing scams after her death.

Despite these breakthroughs, higher authorities order the arrested scammers' release, and Jeong-hun is abruptly removed from the investigation by his father, the police commissioner. But Jeong-hun refuses to back down.

With help from a skilled hacker, he and So-min infiltrate Ma’s organization. Jeong-hun leaks news of the scams to the media, which sparks public outrage and forces his father to reinstate him on the case.

Meanwhile, So-min adopts a new identity to infiltrate the gang. She immerses herself in Ma’s world, studying gang structures and scams, and smarly works her way up until she secures a direct meeting with Ma Seok-gu.

She poses as a former associate of Park Gye-soon, a woman Ma has previously ordered killed but whose death remains uncertain. Claiming insider knowledge, So-min convinces Ma that Park is plotting revenge. She offers her services to help Ma expand, even staging a huge scam against a supposed victim who is, in truth, Jeong-hun in disguise.

Meanwhile Ma struggles to maintain his position as his boss the Chairman of their syndicate pressures him. After a heated phone call with the Chairman, Ma, enraged, beats a worker to death. In the aftermath, his men discover Kim Mi-yang’s wallet on the dead worker.

Inside of this wallet they find a ticket for So-min’s play, with her face printed on it. Suspicious of So-min’s true identity and possible connection to Mi-yang, Ma confronts her. That tense confrontation marks the end of episode 4 of No Mercy.

Viewers can catch No Mercy on Wavve and Dramax.

