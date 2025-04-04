One NewJeans (NJZ) member’s parents reportedly at odds regarding contract termination with ADOR amidst ongoing lawsuits 

On April 4, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that one NewJeans member's parents cannot agree on their daughter's contract termination with ADOR. Reportedly, it is either Haerin's or Hyein's parents. For legal representation during ongoing lawsuits, both parents of a member must consent to the contract termination with ADOR for the case to be forwarded by the court.

Ad

Meanwhile, one member's parents disagreed on this, so the court consulted with NewJeans' representative, Law Firm Sejong, regarding this matter. Currently, one parent is against the contract termination while the other is in favor of it, like the rest of the members and their parents.

Chosun Biz reported that the 41st Civil Agreement Division of the Seoul Central District Court confirmed during the hearing on April 3, 2025, saying:

"It's about defendant 4. Is this a statement that all litigation activities up to this point have been confirmed because the family court made a decision on exercising parental rights?"

Ad

Trending

Law Firm Sejong told the court that there was a "meeting" held at the family court regarding this, and by the following week, the parents would come to an agreement. The firm stated:

"There was a meeting held at the family court, and we expect a resolution by next week. Once the decision is finalized, there should be no further issues."

Ad

NewJeans vs. ADOR: Legal proceedings and implications

The discord between NewJeans and ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation, became public in late November 2024 when the five-member group, comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, announced their intention to terminate their exclusive contracts with the agency.

The members cited breaches of contract and alleged mistreatment as primary reasons for their decision. In a press conference held on November 28, 2024, they expressed concerns over ADOR's ability to protect and support them adequately. The group said in their statement:

Ad

"The exclusive contract clearly states that if ADOR fails to fulfill its contractual obligations, we have the right to terminate the contract. Forcing us to work for another five years despite this breakdown in trust and contract violations is not only unreasonable but also inhumane."

In response, ADOR filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court on December 3, 2024, seeking to confirm the validity of the exclusive contracts. The agency asserted that the contracts could not be unilaterally terminated based solely on one party's claims.

Ad

Ad

ADOR emphasized the importance of maintaining trust-based relationships within the K-pop industry and expressed a desire to continue collaborating with NewJeans.

In light of an intensifying legal dispute, the parents of the members of NewJeans launched a social media account to present their side of the story in late January 2025. They expressed frustration about HYBE and ADOR spreading what they called "false information" through various forms of media.

The parents stated:

Ad

"HYBE and Ador are distributing hundreds of articles only representing their positions or containing false information every day through various media outlets that don't go through the fact-checking and right-of-reply processes they should normally follow."

The legal dispute between NewJeans and ADOR has serious consequences for everyone involved. ADOR's litigation is focused on upholding the present contracts, laying out the case that unilateral termination isn't allowed.

Their second lawsuit hearing will be held on June 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback