"PROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT"— Fans rejoice as Seventeen wins "Best Male Group" at the 2024 MAMA Awards

Seventeen clinched the prestigious "Best Male Group" award at the 2024 MAMA Awards, held on November 23, 2024. The group, known for their synchronized performances and self-produced music, received the award amid roaring applause.

Their leader, S.Coups, began the speech with their signature introduction:

"Say the name, hello, we’re Seventeen!"

Following this, Hoshi expressed gratitude to their fans, Carats, and conveyed his love for his bandmates, mentioning how meaningful the award was to the group. He also gave a shoutout to Jeonghan and Jun, who were not present at the awards with the rest of the group. Hoshi further promised to move forward and work hard as a group.

Next up, Joshua thanked their fans for their love and support, promising great music and performances in the future.

"I just want to thank all the carats for your love and support, without you guys none of this would've been possible so we thank you so much for that, we'll continue to make great music and performances for you guys, so look forward to it okay? love you."

S.Coups closed the speech with, "It’s been Seventeen. Thank you!"

Carats soon flooded social media with heartfelt messages and celebratory posts following the band's win at the 2024 MAMA Awards. One Carat wrote:

"PROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT"

"You are one of the best things that ever happened to me. Thank you for your music, your love for each other, and the inspiration you give me daily to keep me going. I love you so much. You deserve all the awards and good things in life," said a fan.

"LITERALLY CRIED WHEN THEY WERE ANNOUNCED ONONGRATULATIONS URI SEBONG," posted this Carat.

"CONGRATULATIONS SEVENTEEN I'm so proud of you i love you so soooo much," shared this X user.

Fans cheering on for the award announcement also flooded social media, showcasing their unwavering support for the group.

"SO PROUD OF OUR BOYS!!!! Their hard work and efforts all year really paid off. Well deserved. And a big shoutout to carats who voted and streamed so hard too, we did it!!!said one Carat.

"Yayyyy! Congratulations on this well-deserved SEVENTEEN and CARATs! AMAMA ARTIST OF THE YEAR #올해의아티스트_세븐틴_축하해 " posted another fan.

"Seventeen was crying during their speech and Carat who was nearby was also crying and it really touched me" another Carat wrote.

"Congratulations on the award! I'm just a small carat, but I'm really happy I cried at the members' determination and pressure, especially Woozi's dedication to music I'm glad I fell in love with SEVENTEN" added one more Carat.

Seventeen dominates 2024 MAMA and breaks records with Seventeenth Heaven

At the 2024 MAMA, the boyband won five awards including Best Male Group, Visa Super Stage, and Fans' Choice Male awards. They also won two Daesangs - the Visa Artist of the Year award and the Album of the Year award for Seventeenth Heaven. They performed the tracks MAESTRO, Ash, LOVE, MONEY, and FAME from their albums Seventeenth Heaven and FML at the award show.

Seventeenth Heaven is the boyband's twelfth Korean extended play (EP). It is their fifteenth overall release. The album was released on October 23, 2023, through Pledis Entertainment under YG Plus, five months after their previous release, FML (2023).

The album was produced by Woozi and Bumzu. It contains eight tracks. The EP is primarily upbeat and celebrates the band's career so far. The lead single is God of Music. It also features a collaboration with American producer Marshmello on the track SOS.

Seventeenth Heaven set a record as the most pre-ordered K-pop album in history, with 5.20 million pre-orders. This broke the previous record of 5.13 million, set by Stray Kids' 5-Star in May 2023. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) included Seventeenth Heaven in its Global Music Report for 2023. It was the fourth most-consumed album across all formats. It was also the eighth best-selling album worldwide, selling 4.5 million units.

The South Korean boy band is a 13-member group under Pledis Entertainment. They are also known as SVT. The group includes S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

Debuting in 2015, they quickly rose to fame. Celebrated as self-producing idols the members actively participate in songwriting, choreography, and album production. The K-pop group is known for their unique music and performances. They are divided into three units: Hip-Hop, Vocal, and Performance.

Their hits include Don't Wanna Cry, Left & Right, and Super. Albums like Face the Sun and FML have broken records. FML became the best-selling K-pop album of 2023.

On November 21, 2024, the group announced they would appear on The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, airing on December 1 on ABC.

