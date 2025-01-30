SEVENTEEN, BTS’ Suga, ENHYPEN, & more reportedly record highest domestic concert ticket sales of 2023-24: Complete list

After the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts slowly resumed, with K-pop acts starting with limited audiences and gradually expanding. In 2023, many K-pop groups and solo artists toured South Korea again.

To identify which act drew the largest crowds, data from the Korea Performing Arts Box Office Information System (KOPIS), including details on the number of shows, audience size, and ticket sales for 2023-2024 has been gathered.

K-pop artists with the highest domestic concert ticket sales in 2023-2024

K-pop groups like Seventeen, NCT Dream, soloist IU, DAY6, and g.o.d. cinched the top five places. Followed by NCT 127, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Stray Kids, The Boyz, and ENHYPEN in the next five places.

Trending

Solo artists' like BTS' Suga, EXO's Baekhyun SHINEE's Taemin, NCT's Doyoung, Kim Junsu, and Changsub also managed to pull a relatively large crowd and settle into the top 30. Fairly new groups like ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, IVE have managed to translate their virtual popularity into an off-line presence quite well.

K-pop Artist Total No. of Shows (from 2023-2024) No. of audience Ticket sales (in KRW) Seventeen 8 220,795 34,397,506,000 NCT Dream 9 161,323 24,614,216,000 IU 9 176,557 22,528,069,000 DAY6 11 128,185 19,251,686,000 g.o.d. 10 98,036 14,571,393,000 NCT 127 8 83,949 13,009,238,000 TOMORROW X TOGETHER 7 79,596 12,997,668,000 Stray Kids 6 77,709 11,724,587,000 The Boyz 9 77,198 11,337,469,000 ENHYPEN 7 58,934 9,482,704,000 BTS SUGA 5 53,474 9,467,535,000 SHINEE 6 53,511 8,079,528,000 EXO BAEKHYUN 4 48,997 7,200,006,687 TREASURE 5 41,401 6,300,402,000 ZEROBASEONE 4 45,386 6,085,959,000 INFINITE 5 38,378 5,986,069,000 BLACKPINK 2 36,451 5,962,136,000 Highlight 6 38,755 5,051,575,000 RIIZE 5 37,480 4,983,137,000 IVE 6 33,044 4,696,713,000 SHINEE Taemin 4 28,867 4,409,156,000 JX 3 28,072 4,315,388,000 Xdinary Heroes 21 33,614 4,291,051,000 Super Junior 4 29,159 4,277,955,000 NCT Doyoung 6 26,313 4,071,826,000 (G)I-DLE 4 25,294 3,832,058,000 Kim Junsu 5 24,983 3,662,945,000 Red Velvet 5 21,314 3,067,812,000 Changsub 12 20,939 3,067,150,000 aespa 4 19,190 2,955,260,000

K-pop concerts happening in South Korea 2025

In 2025, several K-pop groups announced domestic and international tours. YG Entertainment shared about 2NE1's encore concert for their anniversary tour on April 12 and 13. Treasure will perform in Seoul from March 28 to 30, and BabyMonster recently completed their 2-day Hello Monsters concert in Seoul before heading to the US.

SM Entertainment's aespa will host a 2-day concert SYNK: Parallel Line at KSPO Dome in Seoul on March 15 and 16. NCT Wish will perform Seoul with its LOG in set from March 21 to 23. SNSD member Taeyeon will also embark on The Tense solo tour in Asia starting with a domestic performance in Seoul from March 7 to 9.

BTS' j-hope will also kick off his Hope on the Stage tour on February 28 in Seoul, followed by a journey through North America and Asia. Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will also take the stage with its Act: Promise’ Ep. 2 set in Incheon from March 7 to 9. DAY6 will host Young Forever set in February and March in South Korea, interspersed with stops across Asia.

Other artists like Kang Daniel, Infinite, GOT7 leader JAYB, NCT 127, ENHYPEN, N.Flying, XG, and more have announced a packed tour schedule for the upcoming months. Fans will also get a chance to see several of their favorite artists perform live at the upcoming Waterbomb Festival in Manila.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback