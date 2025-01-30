  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • SEVENTEEN, BTS’ Suga, ENHYPEN, & more reportedly record highest domestic concert ticket sales of 2023-24: Complete list

SEVENTEEN, BTS’ Suga, ENHYPEN, & more reportedly record highest domestic concert ticket sales of 2023-24: Complete list

By Nandini S I
Modified Jan 30, 2025 10:50 GMT
SEVENTEEN, BTS&rsquo; Suga, ENHYPEN, &amp; more reportedly record highest domestic concert ticket sales of 2023~24: Complete list
SEVENTEEN, BTS’ Suga, ENHYPEN, & more reportedly record highest domestic concert ticket sales of 2023~24: Complete list (Images: Instagram.com/@agustd, @dlwlrma and X.com/@ENHYPEN, @pledis_17)

After the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts slowly resumed, with K-pop acts starting with limited audiences and gradually expanding. In 2023, many K-pop groups and solo artists toured South Korea again.

To identify which act drew the largest crowds, data from the Korea Performing Arts Box Office Information System (KOPIS), including details on the number of shows, audience size, and ticket sales for 2023-2024 has been gathered.

K-pop artists with the highest domestic concert ticket sales in 2023-2024

K-pop groups like Seventeen, NCT Dream, soloist IU, DAY6, and g.o.d. cinched the top five places. Followed by NCT 127, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Stray Kids, The Boyz, and ENHYPEN in the next five places.

also-read-trending Trending

Solo artists' like BTS' Suga, EXO's Baekhyun SHINEE's Taemin, NCT's Doyoung, Kim Junsu, and Changsub also managed to pull a relatively large crowd and settle into the top 30. Fairly new groups like ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, IVE have managed to translate their virtual popularity into an off-line presence quite well.

K-pop ArtistTotal No. of Shows (from 2023-2024)No. of audienceTicket sales (in KRW)
Seventeen8220,79534,397,506,000
NCT Dream9161,323 24,614,216,000
IU9176,55722,528,069,000
DAY611128,18519,251,686,000
g.o.d.1098,03614,571,393,000
NCT 127883,94913,009,238,000
TOMORROW X TOGETHER779,59612,997,668,000
Stray Kids677,70911,724,587,000
The Boyz977,19811,337,469,000
ENHYPEN758,9349,482,704,000
BTS SUGA553,4749,467,535,000
SHINEE653,5118,079,528,000
EXO BAEKHYUN448,9977,200,006,687
TREASURE541,4016,300,402,000
ZEROBASEONE445,3866,085,959,000
INFINITE538,3785,986,069,000
BLACKPINK236,4515,962,136,000
Highlight638,7555,051,575,000
RIIZE537,4804,983,137,000
IVE633,0444,696,713,000
SHINEE Taemin428,8674,409,156,000
JX328,0724,315,388,000
Xdinary Heroes2133,6144,291,051,000
Super Junior429,1594,277,955,000
NCT Doyoung626,3134,071,826,000
(G)I-DLE425,2943,832,058,000
Kim Junsu524,9833,662,945,000
Red Velvet521,3143,067,812,000
Changsub1220,9393,067,150,000
aespa419,1902,955,260,000

K-pop concerts happening in South Korea 2025

In 2025, several K-pop groups announced domestic and international tours. YG Entertainment shared about 2NE1's encore concert for their anniversary tour on April 12 and 13. Treasure will perform in Seoul from March 28 to 30, and BabyMonster recently completed their 2-day Hello Monsters concert in Seoul before heading to the US.

SM Entertainment's aespa will host a 2-day concert SYNK: Parallel Line at KSPO Dome in Seoul on March 15 and 16. NCT Wish will perform Seoul with its LOG in set from March 21 to 23. SNSD member Taeyeon will also embark on The Tense solo tour in Asia starting with a domestic performance in Seoul from March 7 to 9.

BTS' j-hope will also kick off his Hope on the Stage tour on February 28 in Seoul, followed by a journey through North America and Asia. Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will also take the stage with its Act: Promise’ Ep. 2 set in Incheon from March 7 to 9. DAY6 will host Young Forever set in February and March in South Korea, interspersed with stops across Asia.

Other artists like Kang Daniel, Infinite, GOT7 leader JAYB, NCT 127, ENHYPEN, N.Flying, XG, and more have announced a packed tour schedule for the upcoming months. Fans will also get a chance to see several of their favorite artists perform live at the upcoming Waterbomb Festival in Manila.

Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी