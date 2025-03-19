"Straight out from the manhwa world"- Fans react as Byeon Woo-seok graces W Korea Man cover

On March 17, W Korea published a post on X unveiling Byeon Woo-seok as the cover star of W Korea's W Man Vol. 4, part of the magazine's dual edition this month. The issue highlights evolving styles and explores modern men's fashion.

Fans, who have loved Byeon Woo-seok's work are swooning over his newly released pictures.

"straight out from the manhwa world" said one fan.

"model is a model…his photoshoots always slay" another commented.

"AHCKKK BYEON WOOSEOK, THE MAN U ARE" reacted another.

Fans cannot stop praising the actor.

"Model Byeon Woo Seok was born for this kind of things" another said.

"Byeon Woo Seok is the best!!" responded another.

"Woww how is he even real??" asked another.

The actor was been named an ambassador for Cartier on November 22 last year. Cartier expressed confidence that he will embody the brand’s values of creative expression and individuality.

Starting his career as a fashion model, Byeon Woo-seok transitioned into acting with his debut in the 2016 drama Dear My Friends. This year, he captivated audiences as the lead vocalist and top actor of the fictional band Eclipse in tvN’s Lovely Runner, sparking what has been dubbed the “Byeon Woo-seok Syndrome.” His performances in the drama even landed him on music charts both in Korea and internationally, including Billboard.

Byeon Woo-seok's upcoming project

Following the Lovely Runner’s success, he recently wrapped up his 2024 Asia Fan Meeting Tour, Summer Letter, performing in eight cities. With all 12 shows selling out, he drew attention both domestically and abroad.

IU and Byeon Woo-seok have been confirmed as the leads in the upcoming MBC drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince (tentative title). Kakao Entertainment announced the casting on December 2, revealing that the series, planned by Kang Dae-sun and written by Yoo Ah-in, will depict a romance set in the constitutional monarchy of the Republic of Korea.

The drama tells the story of a woman who seemingly has everything yet remains a “commoner” by status and a prince who, despite being born into royalty, feels he has nothing. Originally the winning script in MBC’s drama contest, the project is set to be co-produced by MBC and Kakao Entertainment.

IU will take on the role of Seong Hee-joo, the second daughter of the country’s most powerful conglomerate family. Blessed with beauty, intelligence, and ambition, she has always viewed her ordinary social status as unremarkable—until it becomes a significant obstacle in her life. Her fate changes when she crosses paths with Prince Ian.

IU has been a part of dramas like My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, and Broker. Byeon Woo-seok will portray Prince Ian, the second son of the king in a modern constitutional monarchy. Despite his royal lineage, he is left with nothing but his title. His life takes an unexpected turn upon meeting Seong Hee-joo, who challenges his carefully guarded world.

Wife of a 21st Century Prince is slated to premiere in the second half of 2025.

