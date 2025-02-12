"Now cast them together": Fans react as Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo-seok leaves a positive review of BLACKPINK's Jisoo's latest K-drama, Newtopia

On Wednesday, February 12, Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo-seok revealed that he watched BLACKPINK Jisoo's latest K-drama series, Newtopia, through his Weverse DMs with fans. Through the DMs, he updated fans with his latest K-drama watches: The Trauma Code Heroes on Call, Newtopia, and Love In The Big City.

He also added that all the watches were fun.

"Ah, I recently watched the drama Newtopia, The Trauma Code Heroes on Call, and also, hmm... the movie Love in the City, and they were all fun," he said.

Following the same, fans were happy about the actor's recent K-drama watches, and especially loved the indirect interaction between Byeon Woo-seok and BLACKPINK's Jisoo. They expressed that they would like to see the two budding actors cast in a K-drama together. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same.

"Now cast them together," one fan said.

"Kdrama gods you know what to do next," said a fan on X.

"Oh I know it's coming soon or later their work is coming," added another fan.

"Aaaaaaah from interacting in movie premiere to this. Another jisoo x Wooseok crumbs," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens expressed their excitement over the news of Byeon Woo-seok commenting on BLACKPINK Jisoo's latest K-drama, Newtopia.

"Jisoo x wooseok kdrama manifesting," stated a fan.

"Her next lead i know thats right," added an X user.

"Jisoo and wooseok , my dream pairing . Oh God ...," said a netizen.

"NEED WOOSEOK X JISOO AS A LEAD IN THE FUTURE PLEEK," commented another X user.

Previously, fans got their first interaction between Byeon Woo-seok and BLACKPINK's Jisoo at the Victory movie premiere. As good friends of Hyeri, the female lead of Victory, both the actors attended the premiere and also sat next to each other at the theatre. Therefore, the additionally subtle crumbs between the two excited fans.

All you need to know about Byeon Woo-seok and his recent activities

Byeon Woo-seok is a 33-year-old South Korean actor and model, who made his debut in 2010 as a runway model. He subsequently made his international debut through the 2015 F/W Men's Fashion Show on seven runways. Soon, around 2016, he transitioned his career into acting.

He started with minor rols in K-dramas such as Dear My Friends, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Record of Youth, and Strong Girl Nam-soon. However, he had his big break with the release of the 2024 K-drama series, Lovely Runner.

For his role in the series, he won many awards at ceremonies like APAN Star Awards, Asia Artist Awards, Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, Brand of the Year Awards, Korean Drama Awrds, and Seoul International Drama Awards. Besides, he is also known for his lead in the South Korean film, 20th Century Girl.

Most recently, it was announced through Kakao Entertainment that Byeon Woo-seok will be starring in the MBC K-drama series, The 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife. The series is scheduled to release sometime in the second half of 2025.

