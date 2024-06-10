"She's a friend I sincerely want to support & cheer on" — Byeon Woo-seok expresses his gratitude towards Lovely Runner co-star Kim Hye-yoon

On June 9, 2024, actor Byeon Woo-seok spoke to the South Korean media outlet MK Sports and expressed his gratitude to his Lovely Runner co-star Kim Hye-yoon. He shed light on how Kim Hye-yoon was as a colleague and as translated by X user @kdramasverse, he said:

"Hye Yoonie is a really good colleague to me. As a human to human, she's a friend I sincerely want to support & cheer on."

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon took on the roles of Ryu Sun-jae and Im Sol, respectively, in the 2024 hit time-travel and romance drama Lovely Runner. The title's appealing storyline and the onscreen chemistry between the duo had fans in awe of their love story in the series.

Byeon Woo-seok praised Kim Hye-yoon's acting skills in Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo-seok expressed his gratitude to Kim Hye-yoon for bringing Im Sol's character into existence following the interviewer's compliment. The interviewer praised Byeon Woo-seok for his character's unwavering love for Im Sol in different timelines.

The Lovely Runner actor confessed that he liked Im Sol's character more than anyone else in the series, citing Kim Hye-yoon as the reason. He mentioned that because the actress was able to convey Im Sol's sincere feelings to Ryu Sun-jae through her acting skills, he was able to understand and look at Im Sol through Ryu Sun-jae's eyes.

He stated that it was due to Kim Hye-yoon's acting capability and strength that he was able to portray Ryu Sun-jae's character smoothly. He told MK Sports, as translated by X user @Kdramasverse:

"I liked Sol more than anyone else, so I have thankful (grateful) feelings for Hye Yoonie. It was nice (good) acting with Hye Yoonie as Solie sincerely & truly gave Sunjae her heart. Thanks to the way Hye Yoonie conveyed Solie's feelings, I was able to understand & look at Solie from Sunjae's heart (& feelings). That was Hye Yoonie's acting (capability) & strength."

Byeon Woo-seok then added that the duo could work hard together and go forward in life.

"Hye Yoonie expressed 'I'm getting further,' But without wavering (being steadfast), I like Sol so much & that many people sympathize with this (many people understand & love Sol & Sunjae as well). I hope we can work hard together & go forward together," he said, as translated by X user @kdramasverse.

Byeon Woo-seok also talked about how he fell in love with the drama Lovely Runner the moment he read the script. He stated that he lived as Ryu Sun-jae for 10 months while filming and for two months while broadcasting. He also disclosed that he would re-watch the drama.

He then went on to confess to the publication that he was grateful for being referred to by Ryu Sun-jae's name more often than his real name. He added that it was a great feeling for an actor to be called by their character's name. He also stated that after receiving a lot of love for his portrayal of Ryu Sun-jae, his desire to enhance his acting skills increased.

Im Sol's grandmother comforted Ryu Sun-jae in the last episode of Lovely Runner (Image via X/@notsoautumn)

The interviewer further praised Byeon Woo-seok's acting skills in emotional sequences. They stated that in episode 16 Ryu Sun-jae was moved to tears by Im Sol's grandmother's words. She congratulated the couple on their reunion, and this became one of the most famous scenes in Lovely Runner. It featured the actor crying even though this was not part of the script. Speaking about the scene, he said:

"Actually, ‘crying’ wasn’t written in the script. Rather than saying that I cried at some points, I became very emotional due to the emotions my senior gave me during rehearsals before filming. For 15 years, Seon-jae and Sol-i liked and loved each other very much, but they always fell apart and could not meet. At the point where I felt that the only thing left for the two of them to do was to meet happily again, my grandmother's words seemed to say, 'Their hardships are over,' and at that point, emotions came flooding back."

Lovely Runner is available to stream on TVING and Rakuten Viki.