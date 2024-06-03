The Atypical Family episodes 9 & 10 recap: Did Da-hae die in the accident? 

On June 2, 2024, Netflix dropped episode 10 of the ongoing psychological and romance drama The Atypical Family, revealing that Do Da-hae (played by Chun Woo-hee) did not die in the accident.

She plotted her accident and fake death so that Bok Gwi-ju (played by Jang Ki-yong) would return to his old self. Therein he would be unable to utilize his superpower of traveling back in time, leaving him miserable.

According to Netflix, the official synopsis for The Atypical Family is as follows:

"Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern day problems — until a mysterious woman changes everything."

Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee, Go Doo-shim, and Claudia Kim played the characters of Bok Gwi-ju, Do Da-hae, Bok Man-heum, and Bok Dong-hee in The Atypical Family.

Gwi-ju discovers that Da-hae faked her death to prevent the former from dying in the future in The Atypical Family

Gwi-ju having a serious conversation with his mother Man-heum (Image via @jtbcdrama/Instagram)

The Atypical Family episode 9 starts with Gwi-ju informing Man-heum how the extra family ring fell into Da-hae's hands. The former assures her that the inevitable has already occurred in the past, and he has made it alive out of the fire.

Subsequently, the scene changes when Soon-gu gives a 2.3 billion won lottery ticket to the blackmailers, and reveals that II-hong was the one who trapped Soon-gu to give her team the money. At the same time in The Atypical Family, Man-heum receives pictures of Soon-gu dancing with someone in a disco.

As Soon-gu returns home, he realizes that Man-heum is aware of his hidden life, and the two end up in a confrontation. Soon, Soon-gu packs his essential garments and leaves the house, as Man-heum asks him to get free from her palm. As he leaves the house, I-na meets him, and Soon-gu lies about going on a trip. With her mind-reading superpower, I-na realizes he is lying in The Atypical Family.

Subsequently, Da-hae discovers the 2.8 billion won lottery ticket that Gwi-ju gave her in the previous episode in the hands of Il-hong. The scene changes when Man-heum sits for lunch with Dong-hee and her fiance. Dejected, Man-heum states that her fiance has cheated on her and asks him to leave the room in The Atypical Family.

Gwi-ju and Da-hae on their way to find I-na (Image via @jtbcdrama/Instagram)

The Atypical Family's Man-heum and Dong-hee get into a heated argument, and the latter leaves the room, promising her mother that she will get married according to her wishes and then leave her. Meanwhile, as Man-heum leaves the place, her card gets declined at the counter, and II-hong helps her pay the bill. II-hong takes her to Sauna, where Man-heum gets enough sleep.

The scene changes to show I-na, where she is being bullied by every classmate due to Hye-rim. After an unknown classmate slams a door on her face, her spectacles break, and Hye-rim pretends to side her. I-na, after reading her thoughts, gets scared and runs away from the scene in The Atypical Family.

Gwi-ju, at home, gets a call from the school that I-na left the school premises without the teacher's permission, and heads out with Da-hae and Hyeong-tae to find her. As the trio embarks on their search, Da-hae visits the Sauna to check if I-na is there.

She discovers that Man-heum is sleeping there and subsequently, gets into an argument with II-hong. Da-hae discloses that II-hong has a daughter who died years ago and threatens her that if she destroys the Bok Family, she will leave her.

Da-hae always comforts I-na (Image via @jtbcdrama/Instagram)

Soon, Gwi-ju and Da-hae reach I-na's room, where the latter is informed by future Gwi-ju that I-na is locked in the storage room of the school's gym. Soon, the duo rushes to the place, and with the help of a security guard, they unlock the gate. Gwi-ji embraces his daughter I-na and assures her that everything will be fine now that he has found her in The Atypical Family.

Meanwhile, Da-hae and I-na have a heartfelt conversation, where the former states that she was also bullied at her school and used to get locked in the storage room. However, someone protected her when she thought she was completely invisible and assured I-na that her savior would arrive soon. Da-hae asks Gwi-ju to maintain his composure and look into I-na's eyes while having a conversation.

Subsequently, Gwi-ju and I-na have a heartfelt conversation where they vent their real feelings for each other. Simultaneously, Gwi-ju discovers her mind-reading superpower and tells her how he is sorry for all the moments he was not present in The Atypical Family.

Gwi-ju teaches I-na how to ride a bike (Image via @jtbcdrama/Instagram)

During the conversation, I-na confesses that at the time of the accident, she read her mother's thoughts where she blamed I-na for all the miserable things that occurred in her life and stated that it started on the day she was born. Since then, I-na blamed herself for being alive and the cause of her mother's accident and referred to herself as a monster in The Atypical Family. However, Gwi-ju embraces her and states they were happy the day she was born.

The scene changes in The Atypical Family to the Sauna, where Man-heum reveals that II-hong's daughter is alive. It transitions to a flashback where Da-hae asks Man-heum to use II-hong's dead daughter as a weapon. Dong-hee and Grace continue to deepen their unique friendship as the latter helps her climb stairs so that she can lose weight and fit into her wedding outfit.

Back at the park, Gwi-ju teaches I-na to ride a bike. There, I-na meets Joon-woo, who hands I-na her broken sunglasses and assures her that he will avoid her. Surprisingly, I-na finally confesses her feelings and states that she likes him. Meanwhile, Gwi-ju and Da-hae have a heartfelt conversation on the bench in The Atypical Family.

Gwi-ju and Da-hae share a kiss (Image via @jtbcdrama/Instagram)

As she is about to reveal the weird energy she felt from future Gwi-jhu, Da-hae travels into the past when the I-na was born. Subsequently, as he returns to the present, Gwi-ju and Da-hae kiss each other. Episode 9 of The Atypical Family ends as Man-heum rushes to Soon-gu, where she tells him that she has a dream where Gwi-ju is about to die.

Episode 10 of The Atypical Family starts with Gwi-ju and Da-hae being a bickering couple in a car, while it pours outside. As the duo talks about the tiny details of a film, Da-hae asks Gwi-ju to travel back in time to check who was right about what the female lead wore in the movie.

As Gwi-ju travels back in the present timeline after confirming he is right, he sees himself in a car, titled at the side of the bridge and destroyed, with no sign of Da-hae. The scene changes to five days before the accident when Da-hae joins Bok's Family for lunch, where they accept her as a member of The Atypical Family.

Gwi-ju, Da-hae and I-na enjoying in The Atypical Family (Image via @jtbcdrama/Instagram)

The scene transitions to seven days ago when Man-heum narrates to Da-hae, about the dream where they held the funeral of Gwi-ju without his body. Man-heum discloses that the fire from thirteen years ago will be the cause of Gwi-ju's death, and she urges Da-hae to scam him and give him the perfect moment of happiness before he dies, which she declines.

At school, I-na finally expresses her thoughts to Hye-rim, suggesting that she should have been more careful about revealing her true nature, and now nobody likes her. Simultaneously, Joon-woo beckons I-na, and she leaves the place. Meanwhile, Dong-hee tears up at the gym, thinking about how her mother declares Gwi-ju's imminent death to her, and that she can have the building all to herself.

Subsequently, Da-hae, I-na, and Gwi-ju share some happy moments, riding bicycles, trying out different caps and specks at the photo booth, and clicking pictures of themselves in The Atypical Family.

As the dawn occurs, Gwi-ju visits Da-hae's room, where they share a romantic moment. It is revealed that the couple has decided to put off the plan of Gwi-ju's traveling back thirteen years ago to save Da-hae from fire for some time, and Gwi-ju leaves the room. Meanwhile, at the Sauna, II-hong asks Hyeong-tae to prepare something to bid adieu to Da-hae.

Gwi-ju returns to Da-hae's room, where they sleep together. He takes her arms and says that he will save her in the future, and talks about returning to the moment multiple times. Da-hae further asks him to go on a trip with her, and it transitions to the day of the accident in The Atypical Family.

Gwi-ju and Da-hae head to a beach for a trip where the latter is driving the car in the pouring rain. She asks him to give her a jacket and talks about the story of how Gwi-ju purchased it at the mall and about the first time Da-hae saw his smile after he teared up her blouse accidentally. She asks him to time-travel to the moment and comes back.

Dejected Gwi-ju after Da-hae vanished (Image via Netflix)

The duo go on to talk about what color of cardigan the female lead was wearing in a movie, to which Da-hae asks him to travel back to the moment again and check it for himself. After he vanishes, Da-hae notices that a black car is following her, and she changes her course.

As Gwi-ju returns, he discovers that the car is almost at the edge of the bridge, and Da-hae is involved in an accident. She was also missing from the driver's seat. Soon, an ambulance, police, and the rescue team arrive at the event. The team searches for Da-hae's body for days but is unable to find it. Dejected, Gwi-ju tries to jump into the river by himself to find Da-hae many times, but the police halt him. The police eventually find her jacket, and Gwi-ju holds it and breaks down.

Days passed, but Gwi-ju found himself standing at the edge of the bridge where Da-hae vanished. He also goes to II-gong, blaming her for Da-hae's sudden disappearance. Gwi-hu returns to his old self again, where he is drinking and unable to use his superpower to travel back in time. Subsequently, Man-heum asks Gwi-ju to start anew, and forget about everything.

I-na comforts Gwi-ju (Image via Netflix)

Dong-hee finally reduces weight and tries out her wedding outfit in front of her fiance, who is cheating on her. She proposes to postpone their wedding, to which he replies with multiple excuses. Gwi-ju goes to a scrapyard to find the car involved in the accident. While the owner asks him to leave, Dong-hee and I-na arrive at the place.

As Dong-hee and Gwi-ju talk about the possibility that Da-hae might be alive, I-na asks her to use her superpower and fly across the scrapyard to search for the car. However, Dong-hee fails to fly and leaves the place. I-na goes on comforting her father, stating that something has changed and she has grown up due to Da-hae. She urges him to use his superpower to travel back in time to find Da-hae.

As I-na holds Gwi-ju's hands, he can travel back in time twice and informs Da-hae about the accident. However, after he returns nothing changes, and both realize that Da-hae knew about the accident all along. Subsequently, I-na visits the Sauna, where Hyeong-tae discloses Da-hae's whereabouts to her in The Atypical Family. She went to Gwi-ju, informing him that Da-hae was alive. At the same time, Hyeong-tae takes II-hong to the place where Da-hae is hiding.

The scene transitions to the past, where Da-hae plans to make Gwi-ju miserable, which will prevent him from using his superpower and thus save him from dying in the future. She plots her fake accident and fake death with Hyeong-tae. With the help of Hyeong-tae, she was able to set the stage for the accident. Hyeong-tae breaks the window of the car and tilts it into a position where it won't fall when Gwi-ju returns from the past in The Atypical Family.

Da-hae finally throws her jacket into the river, uttering the words, "I wish you all the misery in the world". This signifies that as Gwi-ju becomes depressed and miserable, he won't be able to use his superpower to travel back in time and save Da-hae during the fire accident that occurred thirteen years ago. It should be noted that Gwi-ju can only return to the moments when he was happy and Da-hae existed.

In The Atypical Family, Da-hae is hiding at the seaside where she constantly looks at the portrait she took with Gwi-ju and I-na. A small girl who draws beside her claims that the people in the portrait are her family, which Da-hae declines. Hyeong-tae and Gwi-ju head to the place where Da-hae is hiding.

Gwi-ju finally finds Do-hae (Image via Netflix)

Gwi-ju reaches the place, where he discovers Da-hae is standing at the edge of the beach. When she sees him, she tries to run away, and Gwi-ju chases her. Back home, I-na informs everyone that Da-hae is alive, and Gwi-ju goes to find her. In response, Man-heum gets frustrated and I-na reads her mind, discovering that her father might die in The Atypical Family.

At the beach, Gwi-ju and Da-hae share a heartfelt conversation. As Gwi-ju asks her why she left him, she responds that he will die because of her. He realizes that Da-hae planned her fake death so that he will not be able to use his superpower and cites her as the reason for giving him life.

In response, The Atypical Family's Da-hae confesses that she wanted him to be alive, which was better than his death. Gwi-ju hugs her tightly, to which she pushes him away. However, he confesses his love, saying, "I Love You", and hugs her again. The duo embrace each other and share a kiss.

The Atypical Family is available for streaming on Netflix and TVING.