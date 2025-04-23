The Divorce Insurance episode 7-8 recap: Ki-jun and Han-deul try to figure out the grey zone

Premiering since March 31, 2025, The Divorce Insurance airs on tvN every Monday and Tuesday, with international viewers able to catch it on Prime Video. Directed by Lee Won-seok and penned by Lee Tae-yoon, the drama delivers a unique and touching perspective on love and breakups through the lens of an insurance policy.

The story centers on Noh Ki-jun (played by Lee Dong-wook), a gifted product developer who’s endured three failed marriages. Hoping to give his past heartbreaks purpose, he launches a daring new concept—divorce insurance.

He teams up with Kang Han-deul (Lee Joo-bin), a pragmatic underwriter still healing from her own breakup; An Jeon-man (Lee Kwang-soo), a meticulous and thoughtful surveyor; and Jeon Na-rae (Lee Da-hee), a sharp and insightful financial analyst.

Together, this unconventional team tackles the complexities of love, healing, and starting over—while working to spare others from the emotional toll they know all too well.

In episodes 7–8 of The Divorce Insurance Ki-jun and Han-deul explore deepening feelings between them. A case involving a woman with dementia seeking divorce to protect her husband has to be solved.

The Divorce Insurance episode 7-8 recap: Na-rae and Jeon-man discover their feelings

Episode 7 of The Divorce Insurance kicks off with Ki-jun offering Han-deul his apartment while moving into hers, trying to leave behind old memories. Though the arrangement is uncomfortable at first, unexpected run-ins—including elevator mishaps and a mistaken break-in—start to spark closeness between them. Meanwhile, Jeon-man is seen eating alone, quietly missing Na-rae.

As morning comes, Ki-jun and Han-deul settle into a comfortable routine—he brings her a toaster, she makes breakfast, and they head to work together. Na-rae catches a glimpse and bluntly asks if they’re dating. They later admit they’re in a “grey zone”—more than friends, but not yet a couple in this episode of The Divorce Insurance.

The team takes on a new case involving policyholder Woo Seon-hee, who has filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Park. Although she seems heartbroken, they still have time to help before the divorce is finalized.

Complications arise when Chang-hee, the agent who sold her the policy, appears, having failed to disclose the policy’s strict condition: it only pays out if the company maintains a 0% divorce rate. To learn more about Dr. Park, Dae-bok pretends to be his patient and finds the man surprisingly upbeat about the divorce. Things get more suspicious when they spot him with another woman.

However, Han-deul and Ah-yeong learn that Seon-hee once gave up her housing deposit to help a friend, showing her generosity. When Ki-jun suggests using Dr. Park’s possible affair to invalidate the policy, Han-deul is upset—it feels wrong to exploit Seon-hee’s pain. Ki-jun insists it’s necessary to protect their mission.

Later, Seon-hee notices expensive purchases her husband made—none of which were for her. Meanwhile, Jeon-man sweetly sends Na-rae a photo of a chair he bought for her teddy bear, rekindling their bond. Han-deul, still hurt by Ki-jun’s approach, pulls away from him.

He apologizes, explaining he just wants to help Seon-hee avoid a marriage without love. Moved, Han-deul confesses her frustration came from caring about him, and Ki-jun leans in to kiss her.

The Divorce Insurance episode 8 resumes with Ki-jun pulling away at the last second. He runs into Na-rae, and they have coffee and reminisce about their past. She has come to the realization that she likes love in a straightforward way now. Jeon-man also happens by Ki-jun's and finds Han-deul there, and gives his friend a hard time, happy to see him getting more serious about life.

Seon-hee is looking more sickly and begins to act coldly to her husband, even making him tasteless meals to push him away. Ki-jun is on the phone with Han-deul, and they decide they ought to get to know each other, for real. Meanwhile, Dae-bok's attempts to reconnect with his estranged wife fail, while Ah-yeong and Woong-sik have a bonding moment at work, ending in a quiet embrace.

Back to the Woo case, Han-deul and Jeon-man find out that the woman Dr. Park has been seeing is helping him get Seon-hee's old sewing machine back. They learn that Seon-hee has dementia and doesn't want to remain married to Ki-jun, not because of resentment but because of his role in caring for her. Han-deul comforts Seon-hee, telling her she isn't a burden and encourages Seon-hee to reconcile.

The team helps the couple settle into a new home, where they discover touching items: handmade blankets, a journal filled with recipes, and savings Seon-hee had set aside. Dr. Park, now understanding her sacrifices, promises to care for her lovingly. He begins learning to cook from her diary as she sews beside him.

The episode closes with the team celebrating their undefeated record. Jeon-man excitedly awaits Na-rae’s arrival. Ki-jun now expresses affection for Han-deul openly. As episode 8 of The Divorce Insurance comes to an end, Na-rae delivers shocking news: the team is being disbanded.

The next episode of The Divorce Insurance is scheduled to be released on April 28.

