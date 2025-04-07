The Potato Lab: Is the Netflix series worth watching?

The Potato Lab, written by Kim Ho-soon and directed by Kang II-soo, features Lee Sun-bin and Kang Tae-ho in the titular roles. The series concluded on April 6, 2025, with the broadcast of episode 12.

The story revolves around a potato researcher, Kim Mi-kyung, whose life centres on potatoes. With the arrival of a handsome yet cold chief, So Baek-ho in the potato lab, her quiet life turns topsy-turvy.

The Potato Lab review: A light-hearted romantic comedy touches the heart, yet it still feels rushed

The Potato Lab revolves around Kim Mi-kyung, a potato researcher, who lives with her brother Hwang-kyung and best friend Ong-ju. Her life is dedicated to potatoes, and she dreams of creating a new variety named after her.

She despises Wonhan retail, the one place that reminds her of the hardships when her ex-fiancée left her for another woman. She is devastated that her potato lab was brought over by Wonhan retail and despises the new Chief So-Baek-ho.

Baek-ho is the epitome of a corporate employee. He is cold and unfeeling, treating people like mere numbers and data. He occasionally reminds you of Park Seo-joon's character from What's Wrong With Secretary Kim. He treats Kim Mi-kyung and the potato lab like a nuisance at first, but later falls in love with her and the place.

The biggest issue with The Potato Lab is that it feels rushed, particularly the last two episodes. It seems that they had to finish the series in 12 episodes, so they hurriedly wrapped up the story without addressing all the loose ends.

For example, at the end of episode 10, the revelation that So Baek-ho made Mi-kyung leave Wonhan is significant. Knowing how Mi-kyung is and how much it affected her, audiences might think it would be hard for So Baek-ho to help her understand.

However, just halfway through episode 11 of The Potato Lab, they suddenly reconcile, leaving the audience scratching their heads in confusion. Another issue that detracts from the series is the unexplored and underdeveloped storylines.

The prime example of this is Mi-kyung's relationship with Ki-se. The audience is shown only bits and pieces of it. However, how loving they were, how they met, and whether they were engaged or not remain unclear to the audience. Most of the details are assumed.

Another example of this is Ki-se's relationship with Hee-jin. They never received as much screen time as they deserved. Viewers struggle to understand their relationship and what led to its breaking point. Throughout the series, audiences are uncertain whether the pair is divorced or will go through a divorce.

The biggest strength of The Potato Lab, however, is Lee Sun-bin's strong performance as Kim Mi-kyung. She makes the character believable, lovable, and relatable at many points. Kang Tae-ho also makes a strong impression as a Tsundere, So Baek-ho.

The cinematography shines in many scenes with great shots and cuts. The small village in the mountain valley, home to a tight-knit community and a potato lab, appears idyllic in several places, drawing you into the beauty of the area.

The supporting cast shines brightly, especially Kim Ga-eun as Ong-ju. Her jovial, over-the-top behaviour is a refreshing breath of fresh air throughout the series. Audiences can't help but smile whenever she is on the screen. Her character is strongly supported by Shin Hyun-seung as Hwang-kyung, who is the Yin to her Yang.

A huge round of applause goes to the members of the potato lab for their comic timing, which made The Potato Lab enjoyable. Lee Hak-joo is suited for the character of Park Ki-se, whom audiences hate but later come to pity. But there was no room for a character arc for this role, and given a few more episodes, his character could have been much more nuanced.

Jung Shin-hye as Yoon Hee-jin deserved more screen time and was lovable every time she came on screen.

The biggest plus point of the series is its comic timing. Whenever the scenes or premise become too heavy, the creators introduce a comedic situation that keeps the audience engaged with the series.

The original soundtrack is catchy and particularly suitable, especially the song " Hailey, " sung by Lee Sun-bin herself. It perfectly depicts her feelings for So Baek-ho.

Despite its shortcomings, the drama series is a delightful watch, and the characters will win you over and capture your heart in unexpected ways.

So, if those in the mood to watch something introspective and reflective, give this drama series a pass. Otherwise, The Potato Lab is a great watch for those who like enemies-to-lovers rom-coms set in an idyllic village.

The Potato Lab consists of 12 episodes and is available for streaming on Netflix.

