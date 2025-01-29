“This Impactful he got solo interview” — Fans react as T.O.P shares his take on viral fan-made edits of his Squid Game 2 character

On January 29, 2025, Netflix released a video of Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P) reacting to memes and fan edits of his Squid Game season 2 character, Thanos. T.O.P discussed the show's success and the character's popularity, delighting fans with his return to the screen.

As the video made rounds on the internet, many people showered praise.

"he's this impactful he got solo interview," commented a fan.

T.O.P's comeback has been one of the most high anticipated comebacks. After being away from the public eye for several years, fans were eager to see their favorite rapper back in action. They enjoyed his reactions to the video and showered love for the rapper:

"OH TO SEE HIM SMILING AND LAUGHING WHILE WATCHING THOSE EDITS," wrote a fan rejoicing at the singer's comeback.

"STOOOPPPPP HE IS SO FREAKING CUTEEEEEEE," another fan wrote.

"Choi Seunghyun is seated, and we are seated for him. Cast him in a new show ASAP," came another comment.

Seung-hyun's character in Squid Game season 2, a star rapper in heavy debt, joins the game to win the prize money. Fans noted the irony of his character using suspected performance-enhancing tablets, mirroring his real-life indictment. Here's how fans reacted to his comeback:

"i just feel so emotional rn. he's getting so much love from everyone and he looks just happy and comfortable. i'm glad he had the courage to come back," expressed another fan.

"he's reacting to legend he created himself. what a legend," another user wrote

"top reading thirst tweets WHEN," wrote another fan, dropping an idea.

T.O.P's comeback to the small screen

Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P) is one of the most popular and influential figures in K-pop. He was a member of the K-pop group BigBang.

The actor faced substance abuse and mental health struggles. After his 2017 indictment, the former K-pop star issued a handwritten apology through YG Entertainment, expressing regret for "causing disappointment and disturbance."

He has only recently made his comeback in the industry with his role as Thanos in Squid Game 2 after 2 years of suspension. Fans have shown immense support for his character ever since.

Post the success of the show, T.O.P also spoke about the struggles he faced after the substance abuse scandal. He opened up about his journey and also revealed his thoughts on his comeback. The reception of his comeback has been mixed on the rapper's home ground but has been largely positive overseas.

