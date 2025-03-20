“This what they trying to make people pay for” — Weverse under fire after BTS’ j-hope’s livestream sparks confusion with faulty translations

On March 19, 2025, after performing at his solo concert in Chicago's Allstate Arena, BTS' j-hope held a livestream on Weverse. j-hope talked about things he has been planning to release this year, which includes releasing his second solo single Mona Lisa. He has already performed the live track of the song during his recent concerts.

He conveyed enthusiasm about these projects, looking to keep fans engaged with new content. However, non-Korean-speaking fans faced some problems with the live translations on Weverse. Fans discussed on social media platforms that j-hope's statements continuously got mistranslated.

The translation issues sparked immediate reactions on social media platforms. Some fans turned to fan-run translation accounts on platforms like X and Instagram to grasp the content of the livestream.

One fan wrote:

"This what they trying to make people pay for."

A BTS fan reacted to the Weverse mistranslation. (Image via X/@HeiBaiJoon)

Several fans took screenshots from the livestream and shared them on X, and more reactions followed.

"They put live translations behind a paywall and can't even translate properly man," a fan wrote.

"And they want me to pay for this?" another fan wrote.

"I really need to learn Hangul like this," another fan added.

Some fans tried to make light of the matter and recalled that that was not the first time Weverse malfunctioned and provided inaccurate translations.

"It’s been a while since we’ve had a good mistranslation," a fan remarked.

"Weverse is still under the monalisa's effect," another fan joked.

"This isn’t even the worst weverse had done," another fan wrote.

BTS' j-hope carries his debut solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE with successful shows

HOPE ON THE STAGE commenced in Seoul's KSPO DOME on February 28, 2025. j-hope performed two more shows in KSPO DOME on March 1 and 2. The BTS idol interacted with fans and gave them autographs after the concerts.

Furthermore, a fan got a marriage proposal in front of j-hope on the last day of the Seoul concert. The clip went viral online, which showed j-hope cheering for the couple and waving his hands in joy.

After holding three shows in his home country, j-hope flew to New York for two nights to perform at the Barclays Center on March 13 and 14.

This was followed concerts in Allstate Arena in Chicago on March 17 and 18, 2025 (March 18 and 19 KST). Additionally, on April 4 and 6, 2025, j-hope will become the first Korean solo act to headline a concert in BMO Stadium.

Here are the upcoming show dates of HOPE ON THE STAGE:

Mexico City, Mexico:

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA:

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA:

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

BTS' j-hope began his military service on April 18, 2023. He was discharged as a Sergeant in the Republic of Korea Army on October 17, 2024.

