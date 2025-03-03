“We've traumatized them with "Yoongi marry me"” — Fans hilariously react as BTS j-hope’s reaction to ARMY getting proposed at HOTS concert goes viral

At the final show of BTS j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE (HOTS) concert series in Seoul on March 2, 2025, a surprising event occurred that has since gone viral. During the post-show farewell gathering, a fan received an unexpected marriage proposal right in front of her favorite star, j-hope, who was busy signing autographs for fans.

Ad

While signing autographs and chatting with fans, a man's voice rang out from the crowd asking,

"Will you marry me?"

The sudden proposal captured everyone's attention, including j-hope, who paused to witness the moment. His face lit up with joy as he watched the girl say "yes" to the proposal. j-hope joined in with all the other fans, clapping excitedly to cheer for the now-engaged couple.

Many celebrated the couple's special moment and admired the unique proposal setting. One fan playfully referenced the famous "Yoongi marry me" catchphrase among BTS fans, where they often propose to BTS's Suga (Yoongi) to marry them. The fan wrote:

Ad

Trending

"My glitched for a sec...we've traumatized them with "Yoongi marry me""

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some humorously commented on the timing, joking that proposing in front of j-hope might not lead to the desired "yes" because of divided attention.

"If you propose to me in front of the love of my life, I’m acting like I’ve never seen you in my life," a fan wrote.

"I'd break up with him immediately like hobi i dont know this man haha ignore him hes insane hes a stranger ur so cute aha," another fan joked.

Ad

"If you propose to me in front of bts I'm saying no," another fan added.

Others joined in on the fun, sharing how they would have reacted to receiving a marriage proposal in front of j-hope or any other BTS member.

"Bro I would take that ring and give it to hobi," a fan commented.

"I’d pretend I don’t even know this man and he’s insane...Like how dare he ruin my chances of Hobi noticing me in the crowd???" another fan said.

Ad

"I would have said ew no and changed the whole trajectory of their lives btw," another fan joked.

Upcoming dates for j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour concerts

Ad

j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour is now heading to the United States. The North American leg will kick off with two-day shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 13 and 14. Following this, j-hope will perform in Chicago, Mexico, Texas, and more.

His last show in North America is scheduled for Los Angeles at BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6, 2025. BTS' j-hope will make history as the first Korean and Asian solo act to headline the stadium, according to Forbes. After Los Angeles, he will head to Manila to begin the Asia leg of the HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour.

Ad

Here are the dates and cities of his ongoing world tour:

Brooklyn, New York, USA:

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA:

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico:

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA:

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA:

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

Ad

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

Ad

The BTS rapper is set to release his solo digital single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), on March 7, 2025. However, he performed a live rendition of the song at his first concert at the KSPO DOME in Seoul on February 28, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback